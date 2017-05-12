WWE Offering BOGO For Live Events in July

By
Wilson
-
0

WWE is promoting Brock Lesnar and John Cena’s return for July 3rd and 4th in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE is running an offer of go to two shows for the price of one. The company is concerned about ticket sales for Smackdown Live, since its behind held on the 4th of July holiday. This is why Cena is being promoted as the headliner.

