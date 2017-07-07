WWE Officially Releases Austin Aries, Aries Comments

– WWE officially announced today that they have parted ways Austin Aries, check out their full statement below:



“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors”

Aries officially signed with WWE in January of 2016 and debuted on NXT on the March 2nd episode.

Short after, Aries posted the following tweets:

It's a beautiful day. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017