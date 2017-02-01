WWE Officials Hold Meeting After Rollins’ Injury, Possible New Opponent For Triple H

– As noted, Seth Rollins is currently out of action after re-injuring his right knee after being attacked by Samoa Joe at RAW last Monday. Rollins was examined in Birmingham, Alabama earlier today but no word on how long he will be out.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE officials held a creative meeting earlier today to discuss the fallout from Rollins’ injury and how to move forward. Alvarez speculated that Rollins’ knee injury may of come when Joe was trying to take him to the mat for the Coquina Clutch.

As noted earlier, Triple H vs. Rollins has been the current plan for WrestleMania 33 but with the sudden change of plan, no word yet on who might replace Rollins.

Alvarez stated that Triple really wants to wrestle in Orlando because of his WWE NXT ties, one idea might have Somoa Joe vs. Triple H.