WWE Officials Thinks Dean Ambrose Is a Disgrace

The Miz cut a promo on RAW this past week calling Dean Ambrose a “disgrace” and “lazy and complacent”. There appears to be some truth to those words as someone in WWE management feels that way about Ambrose. Typically when words like that are used in a promo, it comes from management instructing the wrestler to say it on TV.
complete garbage, Dean Ambrose is entertaining and does a good job walking the line.
This website has taken a terrible turn for the worst in recent months… please stop with all these poorly written, speculative, opinion pieces masked as news. I’ve been visiting this site daily for 10+ years now but will soon change my wrestling news destination if this rush of horrible wrestling news written by what simply seems like a spazz-fan continues. Confident I’m not your only reader who feels this way.