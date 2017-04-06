WWE Partnering With SEGA For Free-to-Play Mobile Game

SEGA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WWE

SEGA and WWE Teaming Up for New Free-to-Play Mobile Game

SAN FRANCISCO – April 6, 2017 – SEGA™ announced today a partnership with global entertainment company WWE to publish a new free-to-play idle mobile game called WWE Tap Mania. The game is being developed by The Tap Lab, based in Cambridge, MA, and is projected for launch later this year.This partnership unites two celebrated global brands, adding an exciting new element to SEGA’s diverse catalog of mobile games.

“At SEGA, we like to find new ways to bring brands and experiences to a wide mobile gaming audience,” said Naoki Kameda, COO of SEGA’s mobile division in the West. “This partnership with WWE presents a fresh opportunity for collaboration. Working with WWE, a monumental leader in global entertainment, along with The Tap Lab, a studio known for crafting action-packed games that are fun at their core, we’re confident that WWE Tap Mania will delight WWE fans worldwide.”

“We are always looking to engage our global fan base in new and exciting ways,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “Partnering with industry leader SEGA is a great opportunity for us to continue our mobile game strategy while bringing in new fans with WWE Tap Mania.”

At the time of worldwide launch, WWE Tap Mania will be released on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and on the Google Play store for Android, and will be free to download with in-app purchases available. The game will feature a broad roster of past and present WWE Superstars who will face off alongside players to dominate leaderboards during live in-game events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

To stay up-to-date for news on WWE Tap Mania, follow SEGA on Twitter and Facebook.

About SEGA Networks, SEGA’s mobile division in the West:

SEGA’s mobile division in the West has its headquarters based in San Francisco with dedicated studios across North America and the UK. Focused on creating fun, compelling and engaging games, SEGA’s games feature iconic intellectual property as well as original innovative content for mobile and tablet devices. Since 2008, it has been a leader in the smartphone and tablet space and continues to be at the forefront of mobile gaming. SEGA’s mobile studios include Hardlight™ and Demiurge Studios™. For more information, visit www.mobile.sega.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.