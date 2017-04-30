WWE Payback: Austin Aries Vs. Neville (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville (c)

They forego the traditional handshake at the beginning of the Cruiserweight Matches. They circle the ring and lock up. Aries powers him to the corner and gives a clean break. Aries looks at him confidently. Neville applies a side headlock, so Aries whips him off and drops him with an arm drag. They lock up again, and Neville powers him to the corner this time. Neville wrenches the arm a few times, so Aries whips out and takes him down with a fireman’s carry for a one count. Neville continues to wrench the arm, and he powers him to the corner before shouldering him. Aries comes back with a pair of arm drags, but Neville quickly grapevines the head. Aries gets out and kicks him. Neville quickly gets to the ropes to keep him back. The referee shouts at Aries to stay back. Aries lays out across the top turnbuckle. Aries boots Neville back and sends him to the corner. Aries drops him to the apron, but Aries comes back with a elbow to the head. Aries hits a slingshot senton, so Neville gets out of the ring. Aries then lays him out with a plancha. Aries gets him in the ring and goes to the top rope, but Neville gets up and dropkicks the rope to make him crash and burn to the mat. Neville stomps away at him, and the crowd starts to respond. Neville viciously whips him to the corner and stomps him. Neville goes to a chin lock to keep him grounded. Aries tries to fight up, so Neville slams him down on his face. Neville goes to the top rope and hits a missile dropkick for a two count. Neville taunts the crowd before booting him in the head. Neville boots him in the head and mocks Aries rope taunt. Aries then dropkicks him over the top rope. Neville pulls himself up to the apron and forearms Aries back. They fight it out, and Aries bounces him off the top rope. Aries goes for a suplex into the ring, but Neville lands on his feet. Neville hits the ropes, but Aries takes him down. Aries chops away at him, hits a gutbuster, an STO, and an elbow drop. Aries hits a snapmare and goes to the second rope for an elbow to the back of the neck for a near fall. Aries gets him to his feet, but Neville elbows him in the neck. Aries puts him on the apron and comes back with a neckbreaker off the ropes. Neville goes to the outside to recover, so Aries lays him out with a suicide dive. Aries gets him in the ring and picks up a two count.

Aries applies a front facelock, but Neville fights up and hits a jawbreaker. Aries fights back with a forearm. Neville counters a Discus Fivearm with a kick to the midsection. Aries comes back with a shinbreaker and a slam. Aries goes to the top rope, but Neville gets away. Neville runs up to him, but Aries catches him with a sunset flip powerbomb. Aries quickly transitions to the Last Chancery. Neville grabs at the referee and sends him flying in desperation. The referee disqualifies him. Neville keeps the title.

Winner by Disqualification: Austin Aries