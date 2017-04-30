WWE Payback: Chris Jericho Vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Title Match)

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens (c)

The bell rings, and Owens quickly leaves the ring. Jericho follows him outside and attacks before bouncing him off the table. Jericho gets him into the ring. Owens attacks him while he reenters the ring. Owens hits the ropes, but Jericho dropkicks him down. Owens rolls to the apron and gets up, so Jericho knocks him off. The crowd is hot for Jericho. Jericho goes to the top rope and catches Owens coming into the ring with a flying back elbow for a two count. Jericho punches him in the corner before having a whip reversed, but he quickly boots Owens. Jericho gives him a face-buster before going for a Lionsault, but Owens rolls away. Jericho goes for a springboard dropkick, but Owens counters by bouncing his head off the turnbuckle. Owens then slams him into the barricade and hits him with a cannonball. Owens gets in the ring and looks for a count-out. Jericho gets in before he is counted out. Owens hits him with a senton splash for a two count. Owens quickly transitions to a chin lock. A loud “Y2J” chant fires up. Jericho fights up, but Owens hits him with a neckbreaker off his knee for a two count. Owens goes back to the chin lock. A “stupid idiot” chant fires up. Jericho fights up, chops the chest, and rolls him up for a two count. Owens immediately pops up and clotheslines him down for a near fall. Owens chokes him on the ropes before clubbing his forehead. Jericho chops back at him, but Owens lays him out with a DDT for another near fall. Owens goes to the chin lock for a third time. Jericho tries to fight up, but Owens powers him down. Jericho finally gets to his feet, so Owens whips him to the corner. Jericho fights out of the corner and goes for an avalanche, but Owens moves. Jericho hits the turnbuckle and crashes to the floor. Jericho slowly get sin the ring, so Owens attacks. Jericho kicks him in the face and chops away at him. Owens quickly puts him on the apron, so Jericho goes to the top rope and lays him out with a double axe handle. Jericho gets the crowd going and goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Owens whips him away. Jericho quickly floors him with an enzuigiri for a near fall. Jericho continues to chop him before sending him to the corner, but Owens counters back with a superkick for a near fall.

Owens goes for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho holds the ropes. Owens counters a Codebreaker and throws him off. Jericho takes him down and goes for a Lionsault, but Owens gets his knees up. Owens gives him a cannonball in the corner for a near fall. Owens is furious he cannot put Jericho away. Owens slaps Jericho and goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho counters with a hurricanrana before rolling through and applying the Walls of Jericho! The crowd is on their feet. Owens screams in pain, but he eventually gets his finger on the bottom rope like he did at WrestleMania 33. Jericho stomps the fingers a few times. Owens rolls out of the ring, so Jericho follows him out and slams it off the steel steps a few times. Jericho jams the arm in the steps and kicks them. Owens screams in pain and gets in the ring. Owens quickly rolls him up for a two count. Jericho soon fights back with another Walls of Jericho. Owens nearly gets to the bottom rope, so Jericho pulls him to the center of the ring. Owens then submits, and Chris Jericho is now part of Smackdown Live!

Winner: New United States Champion Chris Jericho