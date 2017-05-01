WWE Payback Editorial Review

Hey everyone! I hope all of you enjoyed the first PPV since the superstar shake up that WWE offered. I thought it was a great show overall and some match ups have me anticipating what they will do in the future. Let’s get started…

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens (c) for the United States Championship

These two guys have been the reason I tuned into Raw each week so this match was a great way to start the show for me! They spent a lot of time on the outside of the ring telling me that they really wanted a fight, and KO grinding his chin on Jericho’s face while in a headlock had me cracking up. These two men can really give us a great match to watch, whether there is a title on the line or not, the sequence of moves leading up to KO being in the Walls of Jericho. KO throws Jericho into the ropes for a pop up powerbomb but Jericho hits a great looking hurricanrana and then turns KO into the Walls and KO makes it to the rope with one finger…Jericho gets angry and they eventually end up outside the ring and Jericho smashes the left hand of KO with the stairs. KO would try the pop up again but the hand was too damaged and he is forced to tap out to the Walls of Jericho. Chris Jericho is the new United States Champion and will move to Smackdown Live to defend his title. Can’t wait to see what else these guys can do with this feud, giving me another reason to watch on Tuesdays.

Austin Aries vs Neville (c) for the Cruiserweight Championship

These two guys can go! The match starts off with some great moves from both men and I am amazed at the stamina and agility they posess. I have enjoyed watching this story unfold since Neville started his King of the Cruiserweights at the Royal Rumble and Aries is looking to get some payback (yes I did) from the loss at Wrestlemania. These guys put a good match together and it ended with a DQ win for Aries after Neville pulled the referee over while locked in a submission. This will keep me interested to see when Aries finally dethrones Neville.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs The Hardy Boyz (c) for the Raw Tag Team Championship

This two teams have helped reignite the division on Mondays and I think I might be in the majority when I say, I am waiting to see what happens with the Hardyz in the weeks to come…they continue to get the fans going. These guys really beat the hell out of each other, evidence coming from Sheamus’ kick to Jeff’s face…which I bet felt as bad as it looked. The Hardyz come out on top after a Swanton from Jeff on Sheamus and then after some good sportsmanship, Cesaro and Sheamus decide to attack the Hardyz, definitely extending the story of their quest to take the red tag belts.

Alexa Bliss vs Bayley (c) for the Raw Women’s Championship

It has been exciting to watch the story of Bayley coming to her hometown as champion and Alexa Bliss telling her she was going to embarrass her in front of her family. I think Bliss is great on the mic and she keeps getting better. Thought these ladies put a great match on and you coud really tell the hometown crowd was behind Bayley, Bliss did a great sunset flip bomb with Bayley kicking out. I really thought the combo of the running knee strike and elbow drop from the top from Bayley would end it but Bliss kicked out right before the three count. After Bayley is thrown into the ring post, Bliss hits a DDT and becomes the first woman of the company to hold both the Smackdown and Raw Womens Championships so we all should feel Blissed from now on.

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton in a House of Horrors match

Jojo begins by announcing that the match will begin at Brays house and will end there in the ring with a pinfall, submission or forfeiture. I have personally loved this story between these two men with the WWE Championship in the hands of Orton but not up for grabs in this match. I didn’t know what to expect when this one started but I didn’t get left with dissapointment, Orton shows up in style with a limo to Brays house and the creepiness begins with a fight in the living room and eventually ends up in the room of most peoples nightmares….the dreaded doll room. Except this one has them hanging from the ceiling and not all together on one bed looking at you! The fight spills into the kitchen and Bray hits Orton with a low blow and dumps a refrigerator on top of him. Bray then gets in Randy’s limo and tells the driver to take him to the arena and begins singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands….” and we are left to wait and see what happened to Randy Orton.

Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins looking to take out the regime of HHH piece by piece and Samoa Joe is looking to revenge his clientel. Joe keeps working on the injured knee of Rollins methodically picking on it throughout the great match. It will be interesting to see this story progress after this match with the interesting way that Rollins pinned Joe out of a fireman’s carry into a modified cradle from Joe’s sleeper hold. This will keep me interested in the weeks to come.

Next we are shown the limo showing up that has brought a beaten Bray Wyatt to the arena and he makes his way to the ring after making a quick stop at Neils workbox. After leaving Orton trapped under the fridge back at the house, Wyatt makes his usual lantern entrance and gets to the ring and Orton shows up from behind and hits Wyatt with a chair. They both spend some time outside the ring beating each other up until the Singh brothers show up and attack Orton from behind with Jinder Mahal coming in with the title and using it as a weapon on Orton. This allows Wyatt to hit Sister Abigail and win the House of Horrors match.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is looking to finally put an end to Roman Reigns after sending him off a loading dock in a gurney and tipping the ambulance over with Reigns inside. Reigns shows up with a heavily taped left shoulder and arm and immediately starts laying into Strowman but with that not lasting too long before Strowman is chokeslamming Reigns onto an announce table. After some good back and forth and an impressive Samoan drop by Reigns, Strowman began to show some signs that he can be taken down. But Strowman takes Reigns down with a powerslam and beats the ‘Big Dog’ and proceeds to throw the stairs into the ring and beat Reigns with the fans chanting “Thank you Strowman!” I wonder how long it will be until we see Roman Reigns on Raw as the show ended following him barely being able to walk.

Two titles changed hands at this show which leaves some great matches coming in the future and it will be exciting to see the tag team division heat up with Sheamus and Cesaro on the heels of the Hardyz. I hope you all enjoyed the show as much as I did and look forward to the coming weeks of chases for the titles lost and maybe something being broken in the tag division!