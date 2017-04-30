WWE Payback: Enzo Amore & Big Cass Vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Gallows and Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Big reaction for Enzo and Cass. No sign of the beating Enzo took on Monday.

Their mic work was based around Anderson and Gallows’ attack on Enzo.

Enzo and Anderson started. Anderson gained control very early on and began working over Amore’s left arm. Gallows tagged in and kicked the arm, continuing the assaults. Anderson tagged back in and continued working it over, focusing on the elbow. Enzo tried to roll him up but Gallows had already tagged in and attacked him. Enzo rolled out to the floor as they went to an inexplicable commercial to promote the Network.

When they returned, Gallows had Enzo in an armbar. Enzo tried to fight back but was caught with a knee to the gut. Gallows was caught with a DDT out of nowhere. Enzo almost made the tag but Anderson cut him off and knocked him out of the ring. He brought Enzo back in but was kicked off during a charge. Cass implored him to made the tag but Gallows pulled him off the apron. Anderson worked over Amore and scored a two count.

Enzo finally made the tag after slipping through Gallows’ legs. Cass nailed a big boot and an Empire Elbow. Cass went for the Stinger Splash but Anderson pulled him out of the way. Enzo made the tag with the idea that he was disoriented but was blasted off the apron to the floor immediately. Gallows and Anderson brought him back into the ring and went for the Magic Killer but Cass hit the ring and nailed them both Enzo stole a pinfall on Gallows with a small package.

Your winners, Enzo Amore and Big Cass