WWE Payback Live Coverage! (04/30) – Bray Wyatt Vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton

The 2017 WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show opens up from the SAP Center in San Jose, California

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens (c)

The bell rings, and Owens quickly leaves the ring. Jericho follows him outside and attacks before bouncing him off the table. Jericho gets him into the ring. Owens attacks him while he reenters the ring. Owens hits the ropes, but Jericho dropkicks him down. Owens rolls to the apron and gets up, so Jericho knocks him off. The crowd is hot for Jericho. Jericho goes to the top rope and catches Owens coming into the ring with a flying back elbow for a two count. Jericho punches him in the corner before having a whip reversed, but he quickly boots Owens. Jericho gives him a face-buster before going for a Lionsault, but Owens rolls away. Jericho goes for a springboard dropkick, but Owens counters by bouncing his head off the turnbuckle. Owens then slams him into the barricade and hits him with a cannonball. Owens gets in the ring and looks for a count-out. Jericho gets in before he is counted out. Owens hits him with a senton splash for a two count. Owens quickly transitions to a chin lock. A loud “Y2J” chant fires up. Jericho fights up, but Owens hits him with a neckbreaker off his knee for a two count. Owens goes back to the chin lock. A “stupid idiot” chant fires up. Jericho fights up, chops the chest, and rolls him up for a two count. Owens immediately pops up and clotheslines him down for a near fall. Owens chokes him on the ropes before clubbing his forehead. Jericho chops back at him, but Owens lays him out with a DDT for another near fall. Owens goes to the chin lock for a third time.

Owens goes for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho holds the ropes. Owens counters a Codebreaker and throws him off. Jericho takes him down and goes for a Lionsault, but Owens gets his knees up. Owens gives him a cannonball in the corner for a near fall. Owens is furious he cannot put Jericho away. Owens slaps Jericho and goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho counters with a hurricanrana before rolling through and applying the Walls of Jericho! The crowd is on their feet. Owens screams in pain, but he eventually gets his finger on the bottom rope like he did at WrestleMania 33. Jericho stomps the fingers a few times. Owens rolls out of the ring, so Jericho follows him out and slams it off the steel steps a few times. Jericho jams the arm in the steps and kicks them. Owens screams in pain and gets in the ring. Owens quickly rolls him up for a two count. Jericho soon fights back with another Walls of Jericho. Owens nearly gets to the bottom rope, so Jericho pulls him to the center of the ring. Owens then submits, and Chris Jericho is now part of Smackdown Live!

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Chris Jericho

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville (c)

They forego the traditional handshake at the beginning of the Cruiserweight Matches. They circle the ring and lock up. Aries powers him to the corner and gives a clean break. Aries looks at him confidently. Neville applies a side headlock, so Aries whips him off and drops him with an arm drag. They lock up again, and Neville powers him to the corner this time. Neville wrenches the arm a few times, so Aries whips out and takes him down with a fireman’s carry for a one count. Neville continues to wrench the arm, and he powers him to the corner before shouldering him. Aries comes back with a pair of arm drags, but Neville quickly grapevines the head. Aries gets out and kicks him. Neville quickly gets to the ropes to keep him back. The referee shouts at Aries to stay back. Aries lays out across the top turnbuckle. Aries boots Neville back and sends him to the corner. Aries drops him to the apron, but Aries comes back with a elbow to the head. Aries hits a slingshot senton, so Neville gets out of the ring. Aries then lays him out with a plancha. Aries gets him in the ring and goes to the top rope, but Neville gets up and dropkicks the rope to make him crash and burn to the mat. Neville stomps away at him, and the crowd starts to respond. Neville viciously whips him to the corner and stomps him. Neville goes to a chin lock to keep him grounded. Aries tries to fight up, so Neville slams him down on his face. Neville goes to the top rope and hits a missile dropkick for a two count. Neville taunts the crowd before booting him in the head. Neville boots him in the head and mocks Aries rope taunt. Aries then dropkicks him over the top rope. Neville pulls himself up to the apron and forearms Aries back. They fight it out, and Aries bounces him off the top rope. Aries goes for a suplex into the ring, but Neville lands on his feet. Neville hits the ropes, but Aries takes him down. Aries chops away at him, hits a gutbuster, an STO, and an elbow drop. Aries hits a snapmare and goes to the second rope for an elbow to the back of the neck for a near fall. Aries gets him to his feet, but Neville elbows him in the neck. Aries puts him on the apron and comes back with a neckbreaker off the ropes. Neville goes to the outside to recover, so Aries lays him out with a suicide dive. Aries gets him in the ring and picks up a two count.

Winner by Disqualification: Austin Aries

Footage is shown of Sheamus and Cesaro talking about their upcoming match against The Hardy Boyz on the WWE Payback Kickoff Show.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz

