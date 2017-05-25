WWE Planning a Major Show for Smackdown Live in June

WWE is looking to make a big splash in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34. To get fans excited for next year’s event, officials are looking to make the June 13th Smackdown Live a major show.  WWE has announced three matches for the event. Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal will battle, but this is now expected to be a dark match since they are scheduled for the Money in the Bank PPV. Kevin Owens will take on AJ Styles for the US Championship and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler are also planned for the show. This is basically a re-run of Backlash.

