The latest rumor is that WWE is planning a first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match at next month’s PPV. An announcement is expected to happen in the next few weeks. The Smackdown PPV will still feature the men’s Money in the Bank match.

WWE has made efforts since October to feature women more in their shows. There was a women’s Hell in a Cell and also the first ever women’s match to main event a PPV. More women wrestlers were also featured on this year’s Wrestlemania card.