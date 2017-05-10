WWE Pulls Braun Strowman From Live Events

Due to the recent injury suffered by Braun Strowman that requires surgery, WWE has pulled him from future live events, including the July 7th show at Madison Square Garden. Strowman is expected to be out of action for up to two months. He was scheduled to face Roman Reigns, however Bray Wyatt will now take his place on the card.

Here is the current MSG card from the official website:

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

-First Time At MSG! –

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

-WWE Intercontinental Championship Match –

Finn Balor Makes His Msg Debut

Also See Your Favorite WWE Superstars Including:

The Hardy Boyz

Bayley

Alexa Bliss

And Many More!

**CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE**