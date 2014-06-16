WWE RAW Results (6/16) – A Stretcher Match + Stardust!

Event: WWE Monday Night RAW

Airdate: Monday, June 16th, 2014 (USA Network)

Location: The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH

“Yes, sir, we promised you a great main event…”

Welcome everyone to tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw. We begin tonight’s show with the WWE roster on the stage. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is hanging above the ring. We are then joined by Stephanie Mcmahon and Triple H, The Authority. They make their way to the ring.

Stephanie welcomes the WWE Universe to Monday Night Raw. She says that she has brought everyone out to show that their care, and she knows how hard it is not having a WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Triple H says everyone comes out here every week to prove that they are the best. Stephanie says hypes Triple H and says to look at him and his history as champion. She says the company is only as strong as their champion, and she feels bad for the roster because they have been represented by Daniel Bryan. Loud “Yes” chants by the WWE Universe. Triple H says that what is disappointing about Daniel Bryan, is his heart. He says that Bryan’s selfishness is what caused his refusal to give everyone an opportunity at the title. Triple H says that the roster and the WWE Universe deserve better than that. Triple H says that someone on the stage might be the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Stephanie says that The Authority are all about opportunity. She then announces a battle royal tonight for the next spot in the Money in the Bank title match. Triple H says that not everyone will be in the match. He says that Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns will not be in the battle royal. Neither will John Cena. Triple H tells Cena that he is giving him his opportunity to compete. He says that Cena likes to help people, so tonight he is going to help them. Triple H says that tonight, John Cena will be given an opportunity to join the Money in the Bank ladder match when he goes one on one in a stretcher match against Kane. We then see an ambulance back up into the arena. 2 EMTs get out and unload a stretcher out of the back of it. They then wheel the stretcher to the ring. Kane then makes his way to the stage and look at the ambulance as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, we are joined by Dolph Ziggler. He will be in one on one action against Seth Rollins.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

Both men lock up to start. Rollins goes behind and Ziggler counters into a headlock. Ziggler hits the ropes and connects with a shoulder tackle. Rollins goes low with a kick and lands some right hands and stomps in the corner. Rollins gets whipped into the corner and Ziggler connects with a hip toss for a 1 count. Rollins bails to the floor. Rollins gets back in the ring. Both men lock up and Rollins connects with a hip toss into a side headlock. Ziggler fights back to his feet. Rollins hits the ropes and connects with a shoulder tackle of his own. Rollins off the ropes again and gets hit with a big drop kick by Ziggler. Ziggler gets whipped hard into the corner and hits the mat as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, Rollins is in a cover on Ziggler for a 2 count. Rollins now locks in a rear chin lock. Ziggler fights back to his feet and connects with a jaw breaker. Ziggler charges but Rollins tosses Ziggler to the outside. Rollins tries a suicide dive, but Ziggler catches him with a right hand. Ziggler climbs back in the ring. Ziggler charges and hits a splash in the corner followed by 10 punches. Ziggler hits the ropes and connects with a running lariat. Ziggler goes for a neck breaker, but Rollins counters with a pele kick. Rollins hits the ropes and goes for the curb stomp, but Ziggler moves and hits a DDT. Ziggler covers and gets a very close 2 count. Both men get back to their feet and Ziggler connects with a big back elbow. Ziggler goes for the fameasser, but Rollins catches him. Ziggler counters into a sunset flip for another 2 count. Ziggler hits the ropes and locks in a sleeper hold. Rollins fights out, but Ziggler connects with the fameasser. Ziggler covers and gets another close 2 count. Ziggler goes for the Zig Zag, but Rollins shrugs him off. Rollins goes for a moonsault, but he lands on his feet. Ziggler rolls him up for another 2 count. Ziggler goes for his DDT again, but Rollins picks him up and powerbombs him into the corner. Rollins mounts Ziggler and lands some hard right hands. Rollins picks Ziggler up and again powerbombs him in the corner. Rollins connects with the curb stomp and covers, but it’s broken up by Dean Ambrose. Ambrose is all over Rollins, but Rollins escapes out of the ring and backs up the ramp.

Winner by DQ – Seth Rollins

Ambrose grabs a mic and says this will never be over until he gets his hands on him. Ambrose says that Rollins doesn’t do anything without Triple H’s permission, but why doesn’t he come down to the ring and fight him like a man. Triple H gets on the screen and tells Ambrose that he’s glad he likes to fight, but he’s afraid he has some bad news for him. Bad New Barrett makes his way out to the stage. Barrett vs. Ambrose will be after the break.

Dean Ambrose vs. Bad News Barrett

Back on Raw, Ambrose is in control of Barrett. Ambrose hits the ropes and hits a cross body followed by some right hands. Barrett gets backed into the corner and Ambrose lands a shoulder tackle and some stomps. Ambrose connects with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Ambrose wrenches at the face of Barrett and lets go at a 4 count. Barrett fights back to his feet and lands some right hands and stomps of his own to Ambrose in the corner. Barrett connects with a swinging neck breaker for a 2 count. Barrett drops and elbow and covers again for a 1 count. Barrett now locks in a rear chin lock. Ambrose fights back to his feet and hits a belly to back suplex to get separation. Barrett connects with a big back kick to the gut of Ambrose followed by a boot to the face for a 2 count. Barrett lands some big knees to the gut of Ambrose followed by a right hand in the corner. Ambrose explodes out of the corner and lands some shots. Ambrose now clotheslines Barrett to the outside. Ambrose leaps over the top rope on to Barrett on the outside. Ambrose tosses Barrett head first into the steel steps. Both men are now back in the ring. Ambrose goes to the 2nd ropes, but Barrett clotheslines him off the top to the outside. Ambrose bounces hard off the apron as he falls to the floor. Ambrose is favoring his shoulder he hurt on Smackdown. Ambrose tries to get back in the ring, but Barrett boots him in the face. Barrett goes to the outside and lands a kick to the head. Barrett wrenches the arm of Ambrose and tosses him to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, Barrett is on control of Ambrose. Ambrose falls to the floor and Barrett gives chase. Barrett lands a right hand and backs Ambrose into the apron. Barrett tosses Ambrose back in the ring and covers for a 1 count. Barrett locks in a shoulder lock on the injured shoulder of Ambrose. Ambrose fights back to his feet and backs Barrett to the ropes. Ambrose hits the ropes and lands a runing forearm and a back elbow. Ambrose slams Barrett back first into the mat. Ambrose gets whipped into the corner, but gets an elbow up. Ambrose connects with a tornado DDT and covers for a 2 count. Barrett lands a right hand to the gut. Ambrose comes back and hits a neckbreaker for another 2 count. Ambrose wraps Barrett in the ropes and lands some jabs. Ambrose hits the ropes but Barrett catches him with The Winds of Change for a close 2 count. Barrett picks Ambrose up and goes for Wasteland, but Ambrose counters with a roll up for a 2 count. Barrett lands a right hand, but Ambrose bounces off the ropes and connects with a right hand. Rollins shows up and stands on the announce table. He tries to get in the ring, but Ambrose knocks him off the apron. Barrett charges and Ambrose tosses him over the top. Ambrose charges and hits a suicide dive on to Rollins and Barrett on the outside. Ambrose and Rollins brawl into the crowd as Barrett gets back in the ring. The ref counts to 10 and Barrett wins by count out.

Winner by Count Out – Bad New Barrett

After the match, Ambrose gets back in the ring and attacks Barrett from behind. Ambrose connects with Dirty Deeds on Barrett and Barrett is laid out in the middle of the ring.

We go to the back where Vickie Guerrero meets up with Roman Reigns. Reigns sweet talks Vickie and says that if anybody can get Reigns in the battle royal, it would be her. He tells her that she is a Guerrero, and should do the right thing. He tells her that she shouldn’t listen to the authority. He tells her to make sure there is creamer in the coffee she is holding. She sets the drinks down and walks away. As she is away, Reigns turns his back to the camera and does something to the drinks. Vickie returns and grabs the drinks and walks off.

The Wyatt Family show up on the screen. Bray lights the lantern and tells everyone that they are next, then blows out the lantern as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, we are joined by The Wyatt Family. They make their way to the ring where a ladder is set up. Bray grabs a mic and starts by saying that you don’t have anything in this world if you don’t have power. He says that without power, everyone is useless. He says that power can be so addicting, and everyone needs and craves power. He says that power will be the downfall of all mankind. Bray says that a powerful man is to be respected, but a weak man is looked down upon. He says that with him living in the WWE Universe, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is all the power he will ever need. Bray tells everyone to look at his brothers, and to judge them as they will. He says that they are viewed as outcasts. Worthless as dirt. Bray says that at Money in the Bank, his brothers are going to fight, and they are going to destroy The Usos and take every bit of power they have ever had. Bray says that at Money in the Bank, he will stand on top of the ladder and change the world as we know it. He says that hanging above the ladder is his glory, and the change that everyone has been praying for. Bray says that all he has to do, is reach up and take it. Bray promises that he will, and he can truly say that the has the world in his hands. Bray then sings “he has the whole world in his hands.” Bray is then cut off by the music of Sheamus. Sheamus makes his way to the stage with a mic.

Sheamus tells Bray that it’s bad luck to walk under a ladder, especially being in the biggest ladder match of all times. He says that Bray has a lot of gall walking out and saying he has the whole world in his hands. Sheamus says he is going to change the words to “i’m gonna put my whole boot down your throat.” Sheamus says the talking is over, and it’s time to fight.

Sheamus vs. Bray Wyatt

Both men lock up and Sheamus backs Bray into the corner. Sheamus makes a clean break and Bray laughs at him in the corner. Bray and Sheamus now trade right hands in the center of the ring. Sheamus backs Bray into the corner, but Bray fights out with right hands and lands some more shots to Sheamus in the corner. Sheamus fights out with a right hand and headbutts. Sheamus backs Bray into the corner and lands more headbutts. Bray now fights back out with a kick to the gut and lands a big uppercut in the corner. Sheamus now comes back with right hands followed by a short arm clotthesline. Sheamus hits the ropes and connects with a boot to the face. Sheamus connects with an uppercut, but Bray takes him down and lands some big right hands. Bray lands a big uppercut. Sheamus gets whipped hard into the turnbuckle. Bray lands a right hand to Sheamus in the corner. He now goes for a suplex, but Sheamus blocks it and hits one of his own. Sheamus lands some right hands of his own followed by a neck breaker. Sheamus covers and gets a 1 count. Bray comes back with some right hands to gain the advantage. Bray pulls Sheamus to the middle of the ring and lands a shot to the gut. Bray charges but Sheamus catches him with a running lariat. Sheamus lands a few knees to the face of Bray. Sheamus now goes to the 2nd rope and hits a diving forearm. Sheamus covers and gets a 1 count. Bray goes to the apron. Sheamus grabs him, but Bray fights him off. Sheamus charges and knocks Bray off the apron. Sheamus gives chase, but is cut off by Harper and Rowan. The Usos now make their way out to even the sides as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, Bray is in control of Sheamus with a rear chin lock. Sheamus fights back to his feet and lands some right hands. Bray cuts him off with a headbutt and a cover for a 2 count. Bray lands some right hands and then poses for the WWE Universe. Bray goes for his running senton splash, but Sheamus gets his knees up. Sheamus and Bray now trade right hands in the middle of the ring. Sheamus gains the advantage. Sheamus charges at Bray and hits a few running lariats. Sheamus charges and hits a shoulder tackle. Bray ducks a knee and hits the ropes. Bray connects with a running cross body for a close 2 count. Bray tries a slam on Sheamus, but Sheamus fights out with a bunch of elbows. Sheamus tosses Bray on the apron and then connects with his 10 clubbing blows. Sheamus picks Bray up on his shoulders but Bray fights out and hits a club to the back of the head of Sheamus. Bray gets whipped into the ropes, but connects with a kick to the head of Sheamus. Bray hits the ropes and Sheamus connects with a tilt a whirl slam. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick, but Harper and Rowan pull him out of the ring to cause the DQ. The Usos attack Rowan and Harper and all 4 men battle on the floor. Bray joins the fight and the Wyatts toss The Usos back in the ring. Sheamus grabs Bray on the outside and hit a rolling senton to the floor. Rowan and Harper bring a ladder in the ring, but The Usos connect with a double superkick to the ladder and knock Rowan and Harper to the outside. The Usos and Sheamus set the ladder up on the ropes and the Usos use the ladder as a spring board as the fly over the top rope on to Rowan and Harper on the outside. Sheamus then grabs the ladder and tosses it into the face of Rowan and Harper on the outside. Sheamus and The Usos celebrate in the ring as the Wyatt Family back up the ramp.

Winner by DQ – Sheamus

We go to the back where Triple H is talking with Stephanie. Vickie shows up with the coffee and Triple H doesn’t see her as he knocks it all over Vickie and himself. Triple H asks Vickie what she is doing, and then makes her go get him another coffee. Stephanie sips on her coffee as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, we are joined by Renee and Stephanie in the back. Stephanie says that we are finally going to have a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Money in the Bank. Stephanie says that The Authority is all about opportunity. Stephanie says may the best man win, as she walks away in a hurry. Paul Heyman now shows up and says that at Money in the Bank, there will be chaos and opportunity. He says that a new champion is guaranteed. He asks what the WWE Universe would be like if Bray Wyatt or Randy Orton become champions. He then mentions the other competitors in the match. He then mentions how his client Brock Lesnar ended the streak at Wrestlemania. He says that wasn’t a prediction, that was a spoiler. Just like how Cesaro is going to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Money in the Bank.

Back in the arena, Heath Slater is in the ring. He will be going one on one with Rusev, who is accompanied to the ring by Lana. Lana has a mic in hand. Lana tells the WWE Universe to shut up as they chant “USA” at her. She tells everyone to listen to her. She says that everyone in the arena lives in a country run by weaklings. He says that the American men that they worship as nothing compared to Putin. Lana says that everyone’s time is ending soon. She says that the monuments will crumble, and new ones will be built in their place. We then see a new Mount Rushmore on the screen. Very loud “USA” chants by the WWE Universe. Rusev now grabs a mic and says that everyone’s resistance is futile, and he is the super athlete. Slater now grabs a mic. He says week after week, they come out and say how great Russia is. He says if they like it so much, why don’t they just go back. Slater says he is sick of tired of hearing it, as is the WWE Universe. He says tonight, he is going against the USA rock star.

Rusev vs. Heath Slater

Slater starts by landing some right hands followed by a kick to the gut. Slater charges but Rusev connects with a huge superkick. Rusev now locks in The Accolade and this one is over.

Winner by Submission – Rusev

We go to the back where Triple H is with Stephanie. Stephanie is in the bathroom where she is vomiting. Triple H tells Vickie to go check on her. Vickie starts to walk in, but Stephanie vomits all over her. Triple H tells Stephanie that they gotta get her out of here. Triple H tells Vickie that she is in charge tonight, and to make sure everyone goes according to plan. Triple H leaves and Vickie screams.

Back on Raw, Roman Reigns is walking in the back. He walks up to Vickie and tells her that she is in hot water now, and says that Stephanie will fire her next week. He says this is her time to take a stand. He asks her to put him in the battle royal tonight. Vickie says “fine, you’re in.” Reigns smiles as he walks away.

We go to the back where Kevin Hart is with Renee. Renee asks Kevin what we can expect in his new movie. He says the same cast came back, and you can expect everything to be bigger and better. Adam Rose now shows up with his Rosebuds. He tells Kevin that his new movie is awesome. He tells Kevin that he doesn’t need to think like a man, he needs to think like a rosebud. Kevin says he doesn’t know what he is talking about. Rose tells him to not be a lemon, but to be a rosebud. Renee then wishes Kevin luck on commentary tonight as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, Justin Roberts introduces the guest for the night, Kevin Hart. Kevin makes his way out and to the announce table. The announcers talk to Kevin about his shirt and says that it’s magnificent. Fandango and Layla make their way to the ring. They will be in mixed tag team action against Adam Rose and Summer Rae.

Fandango and Layla vs. Adam Rose and Summer Rae

Fandango and Adam Rose start the match off. Both men lock up and Rose backs Fandango into the corner. Rose makes a clean break. Rose rolls up Fandango, but Layla tags in before the pin. Summer now comes in and attacks Layla. Fandango now tags back in, and Summer chases Layla up the ramp and to the back. Fandango tries to attack Rose, but Rose moves and connects with The Party Foul for the pinfall.

Winners by Pinfall – Adam Rose and Summer Rae

After the match, Kevin Hart gets in the ring and celebrates with Adam Rose. Rose and Hart both get on the apron and do a trust fall, where they are caught by the rosebuds. The rosebuds carry Kevin up the ramp and to the back.

Back on Raw, all of the superstars are in the ring for the battle royal. Roman Reigns now makes his way to the ring through the crowd.

Battle Royal

All men start battling and Damien Sandow is eliminated quickly. Rusev tries to eliminate Reigns in the corner, but he fights out. Santino is now eliminated. Bo Dallas goes over the top, but slides back in under the bottom rope. Rusev is all over Diego in the corner with shoulder tackles. Rusev dumps him over the top, and then super kicks Fernando off the apron to the floor. Rusev tosses Xavier Woods over the top to the floor and he is eliminated. Fandango and Bad News Barrett are now double teaming Kofi Kingston in the corner. Big E gets tosses over the top rope, but lands on the apron. Ziggler tries to splash Bo Dallas, but Ziggler hits the corner and falls to the apron. Reigns now eliminated Titus O’Neal. Swagger tosses Sin Cara on the apron, but Sin Cara climbs to the top ropes. Sin Cara jumps off, but Swagger catches him and catapults him over the top to the floor. Kofi tries to eliminate Swagger, but Swagger holds on to the top rope. Rusev tries to eliminated Ziggler and puts him on the apron. Ziggler fights out with a kick to the head. Barrett is all over Reigns in the corner with stomps. Swagger now puts Kofi on the top rope, but Ryback comes over and attacks Swagger. Swagger tries to eliminate Kofi, but Kofi hands on to the ropes. Kofi grabs Swagger with his feet and tries to toss him over, but Swagger holds on. Swagger tries to dump Kofi over the top, but Kofi grabs him by the head and tosses him to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, the battle royal is still going on. Rusev is all over Reigns in the corner. Ryback tries to eliminate Ziggler, but Ziggler holds on. Axel comes over and helps Ryback eliminate Ziggler with a right hand. Reigns walks over to Bo Dallas and starts landing some right hands to him. Ryback cuts Reigns off and lands some shoulder tackles to him. Axel now comes over as Rybaxel double teams Reigns. Rybaxel tries another double team move, but Reigns explodes and starts cleaning house. Reigns hits the ropes and connects with a superman punch on Rusev. Ryback tries to clothesline Reigns over the top, but Reigns stops him. Fandango now attacks Reigns, but Reigns tosses him to the apron. Axel attacks Reigns from behind. Axel whips Reigns into the ropes, but Reigns hits a double spear on Rybaxel. Reigns hits a superman punch on Fandango on the top rope and he is eliminated. Reigns now eliminates Ryback and Curtis Axel. Rusev comes out of nowhere with a big superkick to Reigns. Bo Dallas tries to attack RVD, but RVD catches him with right hands. RVD turns around into a big scissor kick by Barrett. Barrett holds RVD while Dallas lands some right hands. Dallas and Barrett both charge RVD, but RVD fights them away with kicks. RVD tries to go for a monkey flip on Barrett, but Dallas pushes him from behind and tosses him over the top. Dallas consoles Barrett, but Barrett hits a big clothesline to him. Barrett tries to eliminate Dallas, but he hangs on to the top rope. Reigns eliminates Barrett, and Dallas eliminates Big E. Dallas turns around into a big spear by Reigns and he eliminates him. It’s now down to Rusev and Reigns. Both men trade right hands in the middle of the ring. Reigns hits the ropes and Rusev connects with a spinning heel kick. Rusev charges and hits a big splash to Reigns in the corner. Rusev runs to the corner and Reigns chases him and hits a splash. Reigns picks up Rusev and puts him on the apron. Rusev fights back with a shoulder thrust, but Reigns explodes back with a superman punch and Rusev falls to the floor. Roman Reigns is in the Money in the Bank title match.

Winner by Survival – Roman Reigns

After the match, Roman Reigns celebrates and poses to the WWE Universe.

We go to the back where Renee is with John Cena. Cena says that Roman Reigns earned his spot in the match at Money in the Bank. He says that on Monday Night Raw, anything can happen. He says like tonight. The Authority needs his help. He then lists different ways he is going to help out tonight, ending it by saying he is going to help himself by becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He then leaves the screen.

Back on Raw, we are joined by The Funkadactlys, Cameron and Naomi. Cameron will be in one on one action with the WWE Divas Champion, Paige in a non title match.

Cameron vs. Paige

Paige takes Cameron down quickly and gets a 1 count. Paige tosses Cameron down again and then lands some big headbutts. Paige puts Cameron in the ropes and lands some big knees to the chest. Paige covers and only gets a 1 count. Paige tosses Cameron in the corner and lands multiple back elbows. Cameron bails to the floor and then gets back in the ring. Cameron extends her hand, and then attacks Paige with a kick to the gut. Cameron slaps Paige in the face. Cameron covers and gets a 1 count. Cameron slams Paige to the mat and covers again for a 1 count. Cameron goes for a suplex, but Paige blocks it and hits a suplex of her own. Paige stalks her and Cameron kicks her in the knee. Paige comes back and hits a few short arm clotheslines. Paige hits the ropes and connects with a drop kick. Paige now locks in the PTO and Cameron taps out.

Winner by Submission – Paige

We go to the back where Byron Saxton is with Goldust. Goldust says that he has met his partner for tonight, and he is super galactic, and it’s going to be hot. Goldust then leaves.

Back on Raw, Rybaxel are in the ring. They will be in tag team action against Goldust and his mystery partner. His mystery partner is Stardust, which is Cody Rhodes dressed up like Goldust.

Rybaxel vs. Goldust and Stardust

Stardust starts off quickly with a shot to the gut and a DDT to Axel. Ryback tries to attack but Goldust low bridges him. Stardust spring boards and hits a flying elbow. Stardust hits a modified flipping stunner off the top for the 3 count.

Winners by Pinfall – Goldust and Stardust

Back on Raw, it is main event time as John Cena makes his way to the ring. He will be in one on one action against Kane in a stretcher match. The winner will be the last person entered into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Ladder Match.

John Cena vs. Kane (Stretcher Match)

Cena starts off quickly with right hands, but Kane whips him hard into the corner. Kane now lands some big stomps to Cena followed by a right hand. Cena rolls to the outside and Kane gives chase. Kane lands more right hands and then puts Cena on the stretcher and starts pushing it. Cena fights off with a kick to the head, and then jabs the stretcher into the mid section of Kane. Kane now whips Cena shoulder first into the ring steps. Kane now tosses Cena head first into the ring post. Kane tries to toss Cena face first into the steel steps, but Cena blocks it and tosses Kane instead. Cena now shoves Kane stomach first into the barricade, but Kane comes back with a big uppercut. Kane now loads Cena back on the stretcher at the bottom of the ramp. Kane just starts rolling it as Cena falls off of it. Kane tosses Cena back in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back on Raw, Kane is in control of John Cena and he blasts him in the back with a steel chair. Both men now get back in the ring and Kane wedges the chair in a corner. Kane grabs Cena and tries to toss him into it, but Cena counters and tosses Kane shoulder first into it. Cena goes to the top rope and jumps off, but Kane catches him and hits a choke slam in the middle of the ring. Kane now goes to the outside and grabs the steel steps. He now tosses them in the ring and climbs in himself. Kane grabs the steps, but Cena hits a low drop kick and Kane lands face first into the steps. Cena lifts Kane up for the AA, but Kane counters and hits a DDT to Cena on the steel steps. Kane now drags Cena out of the ring. Kane moves to stretcher to Cena and puts him on it. Kane starts pushing the stretcher up the ramp, but Cena rolls off of it. Cena starts fighting back with right hands and then tosses Kane face first off of the ring post. Cena lands more right hands, but Kane whips Cena back first into the barricade. Kane now takes apart the announce table. Cena explodes back to his feet and hits an AA to Kane through the announce table. Cena picks Kane up and puts him on his shoulders. He starts walking Kane over to the stretcher that is on the ramp. Cena tries to put Kane on the stretcher but can’t do it. Cena picks Kane up and finally gets him on the stretcher. Seth Rollins and Randy Orton now appear and attack Cena. Rollins hits a running lariat on Cena and Orton connects with an RKO. Rollins now grabs a steel chair. Ambrose now hits the right and attacks Rollins. Ambrose tosses Orton and Rollins over the top to the floor. Kane gets back in the ring and choke slams Ambrose. Kane charges Cena but Cena low bridges him and Kane falls to the floor. Cena grabs the steel steps and tosses them over the top into the face of Kane. Cena grabs a stretcher and puts Kane on it. Cena starts pushing the stretcher and right before he gets to the line, Kane sits up. Cena grabs Kane and hits an AA onto the stretcher. Cena pushes the stretcher across the line and qualifies or the ladder match.

Winner by Pushing the Stretcher Across the Line – John Cena

After the match, John Cena celebrates at the top of the ramp with the WWE Universe. He says he is Mr. Money in the Bank as we go off the air.

