WWE RAW Coverage ** IN PROGRESS ** – No. 1 Contenders Match, Kurt Angle Storyline

Tonight’s show will feature Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a No. 1 Contenders match, the winner will face Alexa Bliss for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

We start off with a look back at last week’s main event when Braun Strowman got involved in the match between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns to see who would face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

We are in Washington, D.C. and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Booker T.

Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring.

Kurt welcomes everyone to Raw and for the past few months he has been dealing with a private matter that has taken up his time and affected his ability to act as Raw General Manager. Last week, he made it public and introduced the son he never thought he had and newest member of the Raw roster, Jason Jordan. Kurt says he was terrified, but when he saw Jason make his way down the aisle, he knew it was the right decision. He has spent a lot of time with Jason and tonight, he will have his first match on Raw.

Kurt says he gave Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns the opportunity to see who would face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Braun Strowman got involved. Kurt says he has made a decision. At SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will face . . .

BRAUN Strowman makes his way to the ring.

Braun says Kurt’s next words out of his mouth better be Braun Strowman or else. Braun says that unlike Roman and Joe, he won at Great Balls of Fire. Braun says he does not fear Brock Lesnar, Brock fears him. At SummerSlam, he will break Brock in half to become the next Universal Champion.

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring.

Joe says that fortunate for you, we have not crossed paths too many times. Joe introduces himself and he says that he is the man who tamed the beast and was within seconds of putting to sleep at Great Balls of Fire. He does not fear Brock Lesnar. Joe says he does not fear Braun. The only reason he is giving Braun the courtesy over what he did last week is because all Braun did was keep Roman from losing to him for a third straight time.

Joe tells Kurt it is right in front of him. Braun and Roman need to finish what they have started and Joe tells Kurt to give Lesnar to him.

Roman Reigns comes out to the ring.

Roman says it is funny that Joe talks about what he almost did because he hasn’t done anything here. Roman says that Braun hasn’t done anything either. Roman says he has been a tag team champion, a US Champion, a 3 Time WWE Champion, he won the Royal Rumble in Philly, and he has been part of five Wrestlemanias, three that he main evented. The last one is where he retired the Undertaker. Roman wants to know what they have done here. Roman says he will wait.

Roman says you haven’t done anything yet. Now that you know what he has done, let’s see what he is going to do.

Kurt says all of you made valid points. Kurt says he has changed his mind again. Brock Lesnar will be facing Samoa Joe . . . Roman Reigns. . . and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four Way Match for the Universal Title.

Joe wants to know where Angle is going because we are not done. Kurt says they are done because he says so.

Braun says it does not matter how it is set up, all he cares about is piling bodies. Roman tells Braun to shut up and he punches Braun twice. Strowman grabs Roman and Joe and then Roman and Joe work together and kick Strowman. Braun goes to the floor and Joe and Roman follow. Braun is thrown into the crowd.

Roman and Joe go into the ring and they exchange punches while officials stand at ringside. Strowman with a shoulder tackle to Joe and then he sends Roman shoulder first into the ring post.

Kurt Angle calls for help and security comes to the ring to get beaten up by Braun Strowman. Joe chokes Strowman and Kurt calls for wrestlers to come out and they come to the ring and Strowman backs Joe into the corner and everyone falls down. Reigns spears Strowman and Reigns fights off the wrestlers.

Strowman with a running power slam to Reigns.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias Samson is in the ring. He says he hurt one of his babies last week because it meant a lot to him. He has a new one tonight. Elias says he will dedicate this song to Finn Balor and he asks for the people to keep their cell phones down and hold their applause until he is finished.

Match Number One: Finn Balor versus Elias Samson in a No Disqualification Match

Balor throws his jacket at Samson and punches him. Balor sends Samson to the floor and hits a running drop kick. They return to the ring and Samson goes to the floor. Balor with a running forearm to the back and Samson goes into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Balor sends Samson into the ringside barrier again and he slams Samson’s head into the barrier. They return to the ring and Samson with a clothesline. Samson with punches and kicks to the injured shoulder. Samson slams the injured arm into the apron. Samson with an arm bar but Balor with a kick. Samson with a snap mare and a leaping knee drop. Samson wrings the arm into the ring post.

Samson gets a chair and brings it into the ring. Balor with a forearm and punches. Samson with a kick and sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Samson with a shoulder in the corner followed by a snap mare and kick. Samson with a kick to the shoulder and an arm bar. Balor with punches and Samson runs into a boot. Balor with a clothesline followed by a forearm and kick to the head. Balor with punches and kicks in the corner and then he stomps on the midsection.

Balor gets the chair and brings it into the ring, but Samson with a kick and he hits Balor in the shoulder and back with the chair.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Balor with a take down but Samson kicks Balor to the floor. Balor is kicked into the ringside barrier and sent back into the ring. Samson gets Balor up for a shoulder breaker and he connects and gets a near fall. We see footage from the commercial when Samson sent Balor into the corner with a hard Irish whip. Samson wedges the chair into the turnbuckles. Balor reverses Samson and sends Elias into the chair in the turnbuckles.

Balor with chops and forearms. Balor with a kick and running chop into the corner. Balor runs into a boot and Samson sends Balor to the floor. Balor puts Samson inside the ring skirt and he kicks and punches Samson. Balor with boots to the back of the head. Samson gets back to his feet and Balor with the running kick to the head. Balor with a running drop kick that sends Samson into the ringside barrier. Balor sends Samson back into the ring and he looks around and sees the chair on the ground.

Balor brings the chair into the ring and he hits Samson in the back with it. Balor with a hesitation drop kick into the corner. Balor with a running drop kick that sends Samson into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and hits the Coup de Grace and . . .

the lights go out and Bray Wyatt hits Sister Abigail as the lights come back on.

Wyatt looks around and leans back to look at Samson and Balor. Samson gets the three count.

Winner: Elias Samson

After the match, Wyatt crab walks to Balor and kneels over him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Renee Young is with Kurt and Kurt says it has been a hell of a week. Renee mentions that Jason will be facing Curt Hawkins. Kurt says that Jason did not want to wait and he will show that he will be a successful competitor. Kurt says he has butterflies in his stomach but he knows Jason . . .

Emma enters and she has a question. She wants to know when the focus is on her. Emma says she started the Women’s Revolution and she is on the sidelines. What does she need to do to get noticed. Emma thinks about it and she says maybe she should date his son.

Kurt tells Emma she has a match against Nia Jax.

Big Show stops Enzo and asks if he wants to do this. Enzo says last week did not go according to plan. Enzo says he does not care about what happens. He is going to bring the fight to Colin.

We go to commercial.

e are back and Enzo Amore comes out and he does his entrance. Enzo says the things that drive him, drives you crazy. He is fueled by passion and he has a full tank. Enzo says the key that starts his engine is all of you. Enzo says that Cass lost the key to success and his tank is running on E. Enzo says he is no pit stop. This is a marathon, not a sprint. Enzo says he has one word to describe Colin.

Match Number Two: Enzo Amore versus Colin Cassady

Enzo kicks Colin and misses a drop kick. Colin with a forearm to the back. Colin biels Enzo across the ring. Colin picks up Enzo but Enzo with a sleeper but Colin backs Enzo into the corner. Enzo with boots and then he comes off the turnbuckles but Colin catches Enzo and sends him to the mat. Colin with an elbow drop and he connects with another elbow drop. Colin kicks Enzo in the ribs. Colin puts Enzo on the turnbuckles and connects with forearms to the back.

Enzo with punches but Colin picks up Enzo and drives his head into the turnbuckles. Colin kicks Enzo and the referee warns him. Colin with a boot to Enzo and he gets the three count.

Winner: Colin Cassady

After the match, Colin attacks Enzo and kicks him.

Big Show makes his way to the ring.

Colin tells Show not to get into the ring or he will do something bad to Enzo. Show comes into the ring and Colin pushes Enzo into him and Colin kicks Show. Colin with a leaping elbow drop to Show. Colin with two more leaping elbow drops to Big Show.

Colin with a boot and another two leaping elbow drops. Colin chokes Show with his boot.

Renee Young is with Alexa Bliss and she asks Alexa if she has a preference. Alexa says tonight, the WWE Universe will see a friendship destroyed. Team Gag Reflex will explode. The winner will earn the chance to lose to her at SummerSlam. Sasha thinks she is the best at everything, just ask her. Sasha’s ego cannot handle not being at SummerSlam. Alexa says she can see Bayley sitting at home crying watching her former best friend stealing the spotlight from her one more time. The real winner tonight is Alexa Bliss.

Match Number Three: Emma vesus Nia Jax

Emma backs into the ropes and then she kicks and punches Nia. Nia grabs Emma by the hair and Nia with a shoulder tackle. Emma avoids a clothesline and Emma with a drop kick to the leg and a drop kick to the head. Emma punches Nia in the corner but Nia pushes her away and Nia with a body block. Nia sends Emma into the corner and hits a splash followed by a biel. Nia with a splash into the corner and she hits an elbow drop. Nia with a flip senton for the three count.

Winner: Nia Jax

Akira Tozawa is being interviewed and we see what happened last week as we see Tozawa’s shoulder taped up. Tozawa says that is why he wants a rematch.

Titus O’Neil stops by and he says he has been looking all over for Tozawa. He knows how badly Tozawa wants to get a piece of Daivari but your shoulder is not good. Titus says he went to Kurt Angle and the medical staff to get the match cancelled.

Tozawa yells at Titus and he says he is going to the ring for his match. He says this is his business. Titus says that he is looking out for Tozawa.

Tozawa says this is his fight.

Tozawa pushes Titus and we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Akira Tozawa (with Titus O’Neil) versus Ariya Daivari

We are back and Akira Tozawa tells Ariya Daivari to come out now and face him like a man. Tozawa ‘AHs’.

Neville comes out and he says it has been two weeks, but it appears that he has been forgotten. All of this, your injured little shoulder, your shattered confidence is all because of him. Neville says the fighting spirit of the Japanese is admirable. Neville says that Tozawa is in no condition to face the King of the Cruiserweights. Where did Titus get you? Neville says what stands before him in this squared circle is pathetic, a joke. He says Tozawa is nothing more than a shell of your former. . .

Tozawa with a head butt and enzuigiri. Tozawa goes up top and hits a back senton but Tozawa holds his injured shoulder.

Ariya Daivari comes out and kicks Tozawa. Daivari with a hammer lock clothesline. Daivari with a hammer lock short arm clothesline and then he tosses the title onto Neville.

Bayley is getting ready in the back and Sasha Banks stops by and asks if she heard what that troll said about them. Sasha says their friendship won’t be ended. Sasha says she cannot wait to become a four time champion at SummerSlam. Bayley tells Sasha to think about tonight’s match because she wants to be Women’s Champ too. Sasha says they can tear the house down tonight. Bayley says may the best woman win and Sasha says she will.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see what happened at the start of Raw, in case you missed it.

Renee Young is with Jason Jordan in the interview area. Renee asks him about his match against Curt Hawkins and having his first match on Raw. Jason says he is happy for the opportunity. He says that all eyes are on him and he can handle this. Renee asks Jason if he is nervous. Jason says he has butterflies and Renee points out that Kurt said the same thing. Jason says it is incredible and unbelievable. This man he grew up idolizing and emulating is his father. His hero is his father. Jason says this is like having one of the wildest dreams and then it comes true.

Jason says he is going to win his first match on Raw.

Dean Ambrose is in the locker room getting ready for his handicap match and Seth Rollins enters. Seth says they have a match tonight and they are teaming up for the first time in three years. It is a big deal. Seth says they got worked over by Miz and his crew. Seth says they need to come up with a plan. Dean says he isn’t really up for one of Seth’s plan. Dean says he has his plan. Seth says they have to worry about three dudes. Dean says we won’t have to worry about three guys, he has to worry about four.

Before the match starts, the Raw Women’s Champion makes her way to the announce table to provide her input into the commentary for the next match.

Match Number Four: Bayley versus Sasha Banks in a Number One Contender Match

They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up again and Sasha with a shoulder tackle and she gets a near fall. Sasha with a wrist lock but Bayley with a leg sweep for a near fall. Bayley with a rollup for a near fall. Bayley with a clothesline and a near fall. Sasha misses a drop kick and Bayley gets a near fall. Sasha slaps Bayley and then she uses the ropes for an arm drag. Bayley with an elbow. Bayley with a running clothesline into the corner for a near fall.

Bayley with a front face lock. Bayley with a back body drop for a near fall. Bayley with a shoulder into the corner and then she hits a back elbow. Bayley goes to the turnbuckles and Sahsa knocks Bayley off the turnbuckles and Bayley falls to the floor as we go to commercial.

