WWE RAW Coverage ** IN PROGRESS ** (05/01) – Fallout From WWE Payback!

Live coverage of WWE RAW will begin tonight at 8:00 ET, courtesy Mike Tedesco. We're live from Sacramento, California as Michael Cole opens the show. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The RAW video plays, and we’re brought into the arena to be treated to a huge pyrotechnics display. A cool camera angle is shown from behind the fireworks.

Alexa Bliss has a championship coronation

The RAW Women’s Division is in the ring, which is decorated with a red carpet and a red podium. JoJo welcomes the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss. Bayley looks disgusted, but Bliss comes out to a nice reception. Still photos are shown from last night’s WWE Payback event where Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in her hometown of San Jose, California. Bliss gets in the ring with the title, and Bayley has her head down. The crowd is starting to boo Bliss. Bliss thanks the women for being out here tonight. Some are out here only because she told Kurt Angle to make them come out. She’ll make this quick. A lot of superstars come out here and refer to themselves as “queen.” The Queen is dead. For the first time ever in Monday Night RAW history, she can rightfully say, “Long live Alexa Bliss, the one and only goddess of WWE.” Last night, she became the first woman to hold the Smackdown and RAW Women’s Championship. The referee held her hand up like any champion. She’s a goddess. She needs a coronation with her “friends” from the Women’s Division here. She wants to personally thank Mickie James. She’s watched Mickie since she was a little girl. Mickie is so inspirational and great. That’s why she brought her back to Smackdown Live. Now they’re on RAW. Even though her contemporaries Mae Young and The Fabulous Moolah are in a better place, she’s still inspiring her.

Next, she’d like to thank Sasha Banks. Sasha is fantastic. She’s a three-time RAW Women’s Champion, but she heard what she said last night about not knowing who she was. Banks can call her RAW Women’s Champion or the one that pinned her to get to where she’s at. Banks is furious. Bliss backs into Nia Jax. Bliss says they’re fine and moves on. Bliss gets on top of the podium and says this feels great. Bliss then looks over to Bayley, who is still sulking. Bliss calls attention to her, and she gets a mixed reaction. Bliss says if it weren’t for Bayley, this wouldn’t be possible. A “Bayley” chant fires up. Bliss says she knows Bayley’s name. If it weren’t for Bayley, who else would she beat to get the title? Bliss says she was shocked last night to see Bayley’s whole family in the front row. It was adorable, but there was one moment that really got to her. When the referee raised her hand after beating her for the title, she looked in the front row at her family. Bayley’s nephews were crying. It was a moment that almost took away from her moment. She didn’t let that happen. She wondered what Bayley would do. She’d look at the positives. Now Bayley’s whole family, even her nephews, have someone to look up to. Bayley tips over the podium, and a huge brawl breaks out in the Women’s Division.

-Commercial Break-

Bayley, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox, and Emma

Bayley starts off against Alexa Bliss. Bliss ducks a tie up and tags in Emma. Emma smiles while she enters the ring. They lock up, and Emma forearms her in the back to take her down. Emma grabs the ponytail, but Bayley whips her off and takes her down with an arm drag. Emma fights up, and Bayley wrenches the arm. Mickie James tags in, and she comes off the top rope with an axe handle to the arm. James wrenches the arm, but Emma takes her down. James kips up and kicks her in the midsection before kicking her in the face. James takes her down with a flying forearm. Dana Brooke tags in, so Emma quickly retreats and tags in Alicia Fox. Fox knees Brooke in the midsection, but soon has a whip reversed on her. Brooke hits a handspring back elbow before taking her down and hitting a cartwheel splash for a two count. Brooke applies a front facelock before tagging in Sasha Banks. Banks works the arm before tagging Bayley in. They send Fox into the ropes and hits a double-team hip toss for a one count. Bayley attacks the arm before tagging in James. James hits a snapmare and dropkicks her in the face for a near fall. Banks tags back in, and she rolls Fox up for a two count. Banks applies a straightjacket and bends her back. Fox screams in pain, but she fights up. Fox sends her into the ropes, but Banks counters a hip toss and hits one of her own. Banks hits the ropes and floors her with double knees for a two count. Banks applies a front facelock. Someone on her team yells at her to make a tag, and Fox screams, “I’m trying!” Fox eventually fights up and dumps her out of the ring. The heel team gets off the apron and approaches Banks, so the face team cuts them off. Each side talks trash to the other while we go to commercial.

-Commercial Break-

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Banks trapped in a chin lock applied by Fox. During the commercial, Nia Jax viciously avalanched Banks down. Banks fights up, so Fox hits a northern lights suplex for a two count. Fox keeps her grounded with a chin lock before tagging in Nia Jax. Jax drops an elbow on Banks’ back. Jax puts her in the corner and avalanches her before throwing her across the ring. Jax drops a pair of elbows for a one count. Jax applies a chin lock and keeps her down. Banks tries to kick her way out, but Jax picks her up and slams her into the corner. Bliss tags in and chokes her in the corner with her boot. Bliss slams her down on her face and stands on her before bouncing her head off the mat. That gets her a two count. Banks tries to fight out of Bliss’ corner, but Bliss clotheslines her down for a near fall. Banks avoids a knee strike and tags in Bayley.

Bayley takes Bliss down and punches her before hitting a pair of clotheslines. Bayley bounces her head off the turnbuckle ten times before putting her on the apron and snapping her off the ropes. Bayley shoulders her in the corner, backs up, does some theatrics, and hits a teardrop suplex, but Jax breaks it up. Brooke pulls the ropes down to get Jax out of the ring. James then leaps off the top rope to take her down at ringside. Bayley and Banks team up to take Fox out. Inside the ring, Bayley lifts Bliss up, but Bliss rakes the eyes. Bliss DDTs her down to pick up the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox, and Emma

Alexa Bliss celebrates in the ring with her team while Bayley is helped to the back by hers.

We’ll get a medical update on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, who was beaten back by Reigns on RAW Talk. We’ll also hear from Seth Rollins. Coming up next, we’ll see Enzo Amore take on Luke Gallows.

-Commercial Break-

Enzo and Cass make their entrance to their usual great reception. Enzo goes through his usual shtick, and they get in the ring. Enzo says he and Cass are a little tired. The reason why they’re tired is because their real life is better than their dreams. They chose not to sleep because they were giving Gallows and Anderson the beating of their life. Tonight will be no different. Enzo will beat Big Gal in uno momento in Sacramento. Cass goes to do his line, but Gallows and Anderson attack them from behind. Enzo and Cass soon clear them from the ring. The crowd is buzzing for Enzo and Cass. This match is next.

-Commercial Break-

Enzo Amore w/ Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows w/ Karl Anderson

The bell rings, and Gallows grabs him by the hair before sending him into the ropes for a big boot. Gallows taunts the crowd and stomps away at him. Gallows punches away at the midsection in the corner before giving him an uppercut. Gallows wrenches the arm and takes him down with an arm bar. Enzo’s right eye is swollen shut. Enzo boots him back and goes for a dropkick, but Gallows swats him away. Gallows then clotheslines him down. Enzo’s eye doesn’t look great. Gallows applies a hammerlock, but Enzo fights up. Gallows hits Enzo with a hammerlock scoop slam. Gallows continues to wrench the arm before the referee stops him to check Enzo’s eye. Gallows takes him down in the corner and chokes him with his knee. The camera shows a cut on Enzo’s eyelid. Enzo tries to fight back, but Gallows takes him back down. Gallows works the arm and applies another arm bar. Enzo fights up, but Gallows takes him down once again. Gallows then applies a wristlock. Enzo fights up again, but Gallows sends him to the corner. Enzo boots him back and dives off the second rope with a DDT. Enzo jabs away at him before winding up and punching him. Enzo dropkicks him in the knee and kicks him in the face. Enzo then poses for the crowd. Gallows stumbles him back with an uppercut before going for a suplex, but Enzo counters into an inside cradle for a near fall. Enzo catches him with Eat Defeat and goes to the top rope. Karl Anderson distracts him, so Gallows punches Enzo. Gallows hits a fireman’s carry flapjack for the win.



Winner by Pinfall: Luke Gallows

Neville is backstage when TJ Perkins walks up to him. Perkins asks what happened at Payback. Neville says Austin Aries isn’t at his level. Perkins says some people are saying Neville was going to tap, so he hit the referee to escape with the title. Neville tells him to be careful not to slander the king. Neville says the referee was out of position. Neville says they have to end their Austin Aries problem. Perkins is confused as to how he is involved. Neville says this is about Cruiserweight Title opportunities. How can Perkins get a shot when Austin Aries has a claim to it? Neville says Perkins has a match against Aries tonight and tells him to make the most of his opportunity.

Coming up next, we’ll hear from Seth Rollins.

-Commercial Break-

Seth Rollins addresses what’s next for him

Seth Rollins makes his entrance to a really good pop. Rollins gets the crowd pumped up and asks to hear them louder. Rollins says he’s feeling good, too. For the first time in a long time, aside from getting his butt kicked a little bit last night by Samoa Joe, he’s feeling really good. The last six months have been like a rollercoaster, and the crowd has been with him throughout all of it. Sometimes you get to a point where you want to dig a hole and climb in, but you have to embrace the sucky part of life, look in the mirror, and figure out who you are and who you want to be. Rollins did that. He looked in the mirror and realized he’s still Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Everything kind of came full circle. At WrestleMania, he slaid the King of Kings. Last night, he took out Samoa Joe. There’s only one thing left to do. Rollins says, “I want The Beast!” A loud “YES” chant fires up. Rollins says he wants Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship. Rollins has been to Suplex City and isn’t afraid to go back!

Finn Bálor’s music hits, and he comes out to the stage smiling. Bálor says they’ve been on the same page recently. Bálor respects Rollins. Rollins is the one-legged man who won at WrestleMania. As for him, he’s the one-armed man who became the very first Universal Champion. Bálor gets in the ring and says Rollins remembers it. Bálor’s arm was hanging from his body, yet he still beat him. Bálor never actually lost the title, either. Bálor means no offense, but when it comes to facing Brock Lesnar, the line starts with him.

Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and he comes out to a very good reception. The WWE Intercontinental Champion makes his way to the ring. Ambrose says they all sound like a couple of chickens saying “Brock” over and over again. Lesnar fights when he wants, which isn’t often. RAW is about fighting champions, which is what he’s all about. The Intercontinental Championship is the #1 title on RAW now, and he’s anxious to get to some action.

The Miz’ music hits, and he comes out with his wife, Maryse. Miz tells them to hold up, and the crowd loudly starts booing him. If Ambrose wants to talk about action, Rollins and Bálor haven’t earned anything. As for Ambrose, he’s an embarrassment as a champion. Miz and Maryse get in the ring. If anyone deserves that title, it’s him. Miz is the one who made the Intercontinental Championship relevant and prestigious. Bálor says Miz is also the latest member of the “Finn Bálor just kicked my ass” club. Miz says Bálor cheap shotted him and it’s a coward. No one in the ring deserves to be the Intercontinental Champion. Miz defended it nightly. Ambrose wasn’t important enough to defend it at Payback last night. Then there’s Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Rollins used to be the man, but now he hobbles on one leg like the gimp he is. Rollins says he could still run circles around him. Miz says this isn’t a running competition. This is a WWE ring. In this ring, he beats people up. Miz says people hate him because he’s the biggest threat on Monday Night RAW. All three men tell him to shut up.

Ambrose says there’s a lot of mudslinging going on here. Ambrose says he will defend the title against anyone, and people like seeing Miz get beat up. Ambrose asks if the people of Sacramento would like to see Bálor beat up Miz. The crowd loudly cheers. Ambrose then asks if the people want to see Rollins beat up Miz. They loudly cheer again. Ambrose calls Kurt Angle on his cellphone. Ambrose says Angle was not happy he had his phone number. Angle made a match for tonight. It’ll be The Miz vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins. The winner will become the #1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose says, “It’s true… it’s damn true, baby.” Ambrose then walks off.

Highlights are shown from last night’s match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at WWE Payback. Strowman beat Reigns clean in the ring before crushing his ribs with the steel steps. Moments later while Reigns was heading to an ambulance, Strowman tried to attack him, but Reigns sidestepped him. Reigns then slammed the door off his shoulder a few times before Strowman retreated. We’ll get a medical update on both men later tonight.

-Commercial Break-

Tonight’s main event will see Seth Rollins face Finn Bálor and The Miz in a triple threat match to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Cruiserweight Match

Tony Nese, The Brian Kendrick, and Noam Dar and Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa, and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Gallagher hand his two tag partners their own umbrella. Tozawa will start against Kendrick. They get into a brawl and trade forearms. Tozawa sends him into the ropes, but Kendrick catches him with a sunset flip. Tozawa rolls through and kicks him. Nese blind tagged in at some point and forearms Tozawa down. Nese sends him into the corner and hits a hip toss. Nese poses. Nese applies a torture rack, but Tozawa punches out. Swann tags in, and he hits a double-team dropkick with Tozawa. Noam Dar tags in, and he punches Swann before applying a side headlock. Gallagher tags in, and he takes Dar out of the ring. Kendrick runs in, and Tozawa kicks him out of the ring. Nese charges, and they give him a back body drop over the top rope onto his partners.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Kendrick punching away at Tozawa. During the commercial, Dar kicked out Tozawa’s knees. Kendrick knees Tozawa and hits a snap suplex for a two count. Nese tags back in, and he stomps Tozawa a few times before clubbing the face. Nese poses for the crowd to try to elicit some type of response. Nese boots Tozawa in the head. Tozawa tries to fight back, but Nese puts a stop to it and goes for a suplex. Nese holds him up before giving him a front suplex onto the top rope for a near fall. Dar tags back in, and he stomps Tozawa’s midsection. Dar wrenches the arm and slams it off the mat. Tozawa tries to fight back, but Dar floors him with a European Uppercut. Nese tags back in, and he stomps the midsection. Nese reapplies the torture rack, but Tozawa fights out. Nese quickly takes Tozawa down. Tozawa soon pops up and hits a snap back suplex. Dar tags in and stops Tozawa from making a tag. Tozawa kicks him away and tags in Swann.

Swann tags in and clotheslines Dar. Kendrick tags in, and he eats a pair of clotheslines. Swann hits a rolling thunder splash. Dar runs in, but Swann kicks him. Kendrick goes for Sliced Bread #2, but Gallagher tags in. Gallagher head-butts him and pins, but Nese breaks it up. Nese then punches Swann. Gallagher then head-butts Nese out of the ring. Kendrick catches Gallagher with the Captain’s Hook, but Tozawa breaks it up. Swann and Tozawa then hit Dar and Nese with stereo dives. Gallagher then hits the Gentleman’s Dropkick on Kendrick for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa, and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

We see still photos of Sheamus and Cesaro attacking The Hardy Boyz following a loss at WWE Payback. The Hardy Boyz were really banged up afterward. We then see slow motion footage of Sheamus kicking Jeff Hardy’s tooth out. Coming up next, we’ll hear why Sheamus and Cesaro attacked The Hardy Boyz.

-Commercial Break-

