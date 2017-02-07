WWE RAW Results (02/06) – Goldberg Returns, Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, More

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video recaps Triple H’s explanation to Seth Rollins last week. After weeks of calling him out, Triple H finally showed up. Triple H talks about giving Rollins the opportunity only for him to spit in his face. Just as Rollins was making his way to the ring to confront him, Samoa Joe debuted and viciously attacked him. Joe destroyed him and left him unconscious with the Coquina Clutch.

Samoa Joe addresses his actions from last week

Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon are in the ring. Foley welcomes the hottest free agent of the New Era, Samoa Joe. Foley was forced to say that. Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring dressed in a suit. The crowd chants, “You sold out.” McMahon reintroduces Samoa Joe to the crowd. Foley reluctantly takes out a contract. McMahon asks why he sounds upset. Is he upset she had to do his job for him again? Foley says he’s been a big fan of Samoa Joe, but he’s not a fan of how he got his WWE contract or the people he’s associating himself with.

Joe grabs a microphone and gets in Foley’s face. Joe says it took him eighteen years to stand in this ring. While Foley claims to be a big fan, one man opened the door and gave him an opportunity. If loyalty to that man means coming out and putting Seth Rollins on the shelf, then so be it. The whole locker room is on notice. He’ll come out here night after night, beat down the heroes, and choke them out. When they wake up, he’ll do it all over again. The destroyer has arrived and there is nothing you can do about it. Joe then signs the contract to make him a member of RAW.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he makes his way to the ring to a big reception. Reigns gets in the ring and introduces himself as the baddest man to step foot in WWE. From the moment Joe signed that contract, that means he’s in his yard. Joe can shut his mouth or he’ll cave it in. Foley tries to stop them. Joe may have loyalty to one man, but he’s still the General Manager, which means he has loyalty to everyone in the building. Foley books Samoa Joe to face Roman Reigns tonight! The crowd reacts huge to that. McMahon taps Joe on the shoulder, and he finally leaves the ring.

The commentators will give us an update on Seth Rollins’ injury later tonight.

Goldberg will be on RAW to answer Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge. Bayley is walking backstage with Sheamus and Cesaro. She’ll face Nia Jax, next.

-Commercial Break-

Last Monday on RAW, Bayley beat Charlotte with the Bayley-To-Belly in a six-person tag team match. Next week on RAW, Bayley will face Charlotte with the RAW Women’s Championship on the line.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax

The bell rings, and Bayley quickly kicks and punches away at her. Bayley sidesteps an avalanche in the corner and punches away at her until Jax pushes her off. Jax head-butts her and hits her with a running hip bump. Jax picks her up by the hair and takes her back down. Jax gives her a scoop slam and taunts the crowd. Jax continues to pepper Bayley with strikes and talks trash to her. Jax gets her on the apron, but Bayley snaps her off the second rope. Bayley bounces her off the turnbuckle, but Jax quickly takes her back down.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Bayley trapped in a cobra clutch. Bayley eventually elbows out and goes for a sunset flip, but Jax powers her up. Bayley forearms her in the face, so Jax angrily shoves her to the corner before throwing her across the ring. Jax then avalanches her in the corner before mocking Bayley’s taunt. Bayley fights back with some kicks before clotheslining her into the corner. Bayley hits a running knee and elbows her in the corner. Jax soon catches her and wipes her out with a short-arm clothesline. The force of it sends Bayley out of the ring. Jax sends her headfirst into the barricade. Jax tries to avalanche her against the ring post, but Bayley moves. Bayley sends her a second time into the post, and Jax is down. Bayley gets in the ring and looks for a count-out. Charlotte, the RAW Women’s Champion, runs down to distract the referee to stop the count. Bayley kicks her off the apron. Jax recovers and smashes Bayley with a Samoan Drop for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Nia Jax

Charlotte stands over Bayley while holding up the title. They will face each other next week on RAW for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Sami Zayn will face Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship later tonight. Cesaro and Sheamus will also face Gallows and Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships. We’ll also see Samoa Joe make his in-ring debut against Roman Reigns.

-Commercial Break-

4-on-1 Handicap Match

C.C. Bonin, James Stock, Dusty Wallace, and Rob Pelly vs. Braun Strowman

Still photos are shown of Braun Strowman attacking Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble last week, costing him the WWE Universal Championship. Last Monday on RAW, Reigns interrupted Strowman’s Universal Championship opportunity and attacked him.

The bell rings, and he quickly takes them all down with strikes and big boots. Strowman avalanches one of them in the corner and clubs another down. Strowman takes turns avalanching them in the corner. One of the “competitors” runs away. Strowman gives one of them a release vertical suplex and knocks another one out with crossfaces. Strowman gives another guy a running powerslam and piles them up to pin them all.

Winner by Pinfall: Braun Strowman

Strowman grabs a microphone and calls out Mick Foley. Strowman says this isn’t competition. He warned Foley and now he’s coming to find him.

We see Braun Strowman looking for Mick Foley backstage. Foley walks up to him. Strowman complains about the competition and says he wants everyone. Foley says if he wants competition, he’ll give it to him. Foley books Strowman to face Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. Strowman looks pleased and walks off.

Tonight, we’ll see the in-ring debut of RAW’s newest cruiserweight, Akira Tozawa. He’ll be in action, next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE honors Aretha Franklin for Black History Month.

Austin Aries will be on commentary for the next match.



Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

The bell rings, and they circle the ring before locking up. Gulak applies a side headlock and goes for a takedown, but Tozawa counters into an arm wrench. Gulak gets out of it. They lock up again, and Gulak takes him down with a side headlock. Tozawa whips him off, but Gulak shoulder blocks him down. Gulak rolls him up for a two count. Gulak chops the chest and slaps him in the face. Tozawa chops him back and takes him down with a right hand. Tozawa kicks him in the face and connects with a senton splash for a two count. Tozawa yells a bit before Gulak kicks him out of the ring. Gulak sends him back into the ring for a two count. Gulak applies a chin lock, but Tozawa fights up. Gulak hits the ropes, and Tozawa takes him down with a hurricanrana that sends him out of the ring. Tozawa forearms Gulak off the apron and viciously wipes him out with a suicide dive that was more like a flying head-butt to the face. Tozawa get shim in the ring and leaps over him before dropkicking him in the knee. Tozawa connects with a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Tozawa connects with some kicks, slides through the legs, and catches him with a snap German Suplex with a bridge for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Akira Tozawa

Brian Kendrick comes down to the ring and shakes hands with Tozawa before leaving him alone in the ring.

Goldberg will answer Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge later tonight.

-Commercial Break-

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho talk about WrestleMania

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho make their way to the ring to a big reaction. The crowd chants, “Y2J,” and Jericho looks disgusted. Owens says he stood in this ring last week and has been talking about proving people wrong his entire career. Last Monday night, he did it again because nobody gave him a fighting chance against a monster like Braun Strowman, yet tonight he stands in the ring still as the WWE Universal Champion. Jericho says he looks great. After he successfully defends his title against the muttonhead, Sami Zayn, he’ll still be the United States Champion and the greatest of all time. He’s got a bone to pick with somebody else that everyone is calling the greatest of all time. This person won a game yesterday. You know what happens when you steal Chris Jericho’s nickname? You know what happens when you call yourself the “greatest of all time” and you’re not him? Jericho says, “Tom Brady… you just made the list!” This gets a huge reaction.

Now that he’s taken care of that “stupid idiot,” he wants to talk about WrestleMania. We all know Randy Orton will face the winner of the Elimination Chamber and face them at WrestleMania. That’s a big match, but he’s got an even bigger match in mind for WrestleMania. Best friend vs. Best Friend. Title vs. Title. The 61-minute man vs. Kevin Owens. This will be the biggest main event in WrestleMania history. Owens looks confused as a “YES” chant fires up. Owens says Jericho is right. That is the biggest main event in WrestleMania history… but he can’t fight his best friend. As big as it would be…

Goldberg’s music hits, and he makes his way through the backstage area while the arena chants his name. The sparks fire up. Goldberg walks through them and exhales smoke before his pyrotechnics go off. Goldberg gets in the ring, as the crowd continues to chant his name. Goldberg says, “You’ve got two choices, ladies. You step aside and live or you see if you can grow a pair, step up to the plate, and take me on two-on-one, right here, right now.” Owens and Jericho step to the side. Goldberg says last week on RAW, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar challenged him to one last fight at WrestleMania 33. He’s never been one to ever turn down a fight, so he accepts the challenge! It’ll be Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar one more time at WrestleMania 33. A “Goldberg” chant fires up.

Owens sarcastically says that was some announcement. Goldberg accepting Lesnar’s challenge is a great decision. That will make a great undercard match for KO-Mania 2. Owens says Jericho is right – they are the main event. Owens asks Goldberg if he knows why he’s the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion in history. Goldberg says it’s because he’s never faced him. If he’s not mistaken, he’s got an open card for Fastlane. Goldberg challenges Owens to a match at Fast Lane for the WWE Universal Championship. Jericho interrupts this and says he can’t bother them while they’re spitting fire. Jericho asks if he knows what happens to people who make their own matches. Goldberg takes The List of Jericho and puts his own name on the list. Goldberg then brags about being on the list. Another “Goldberg” chant fires up. Jericho is furious about this. Jericho says Goldberg has a big, fat mouth. He never liked him, so if he wants a match at Fastlane, he’s got a match at Fast Lane. At Fast Lane, it’s Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship. Owens is not happy about this development. Goldberg says, “Kevin Owens, it looks like you and your title are NEXT!” Goldberg then walks off while Owens argues with Jericho in the ring.

Coming up next, Cesaro and Sheamus will face Gallows and Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Later tonight, we’ll see Samoa Joe take on Roman Reigns.

-Commercial Break-

Kevin Owens is upset with Chris Jericho backstage. Jericho says he’s his best friend. Every night he’s defended the Universal Championship, he’s been there. No matter what happens, the 61-minute man has his back. Owens says accepting a title opportunity against that mania is not having his back.

Still photos are shown of Anderson and Gallows winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from Cesaro and Sheamus on the Royal Rumble pre-show.

Enzo and Big Cass will be at ringside for the next match. They’ll challenge the winners of the match.



RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Anderson and Gallows (c’s)

Sheamus will start the match against Karl Anderson. Sheamus powers him to the corner, but Anderson punches out. Sheamus sends him into the ropes and gives him a scoop slam. Sheamus drops a knee for a two count. Cesaro tags in, and he comes off the top rope with a sledge to the arm. Cesaro wrenches the arm, but Anderson fights back and tags in Luke Gallows. Cesaro uppercuts him before having a whip reversed. Gallows lowers his head and eats a kick. Sheamus tags in, and they hit a double-team clothesline. Sheamus and Gallows trade punches before Anderson tags in. Sheamus takes him down before tagging in Cesaro. Sheamus hits a rolling senton, and Cesaro immediately follows up with a double stomp for a near fall. Cesaro fires up the Uppercut Train. Gallows distracts Cesaro, and Anderson takes him down. Cesaro falls out of the ring. Gallows big boots him down at ringside and runs away from Sheamus.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Cesaro punch back at Anderson. Anderson quickly takes him down with a spinebuster for a two count. Cesaro comes back with an uppercut and sidesteps an attack. Gallows comes in and stops Cesaro from tagging Sheamus. Cesaro gets away and makes the tag to Sheamus. Sheamus hits Anderson with some Irish hammers and knocks Gallows off the apron. Sheamus hits a pair of running shoulder thrusts on Anderson before hurtling his body at Anderson. Sheamus comes off the top rope with a diving clothesline for a near fall. Sheamus gets him on his shoulders, but Anderson slides off. Sheamus clotheslines him to the apron and starts the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Cesaro tags in, and they hit a double-team powerslam. Gallows breaks up the pin. Gallows kicks Sheamus in the face, but Cesaro fights him off and sends him over the top rope. Gallows then superkicks Enzo. Big Cass then big boots Gallows down. The referee sees this and disqualifies Cesaro and Sheamus.

Winners by Disqualification: Gallows and Anderson

Cesaro and Sheamus are not pleased with Enzo and Big Cass for costing them an opportunity at the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Coming up next, we’ll have an update on Seth Rollins’ injury.

WWE honors Jackie Robinson for Black History Month.

-Commercial Break-

A video package highlights Triple H’s return last week. Triple H called Seth Rollins out to the ring. Samoa Joe then blindsided Rollins and choked him out with the Coquina Clutch.

Seth Rollins Injury Update: Michael Cole says Seth Rollins has a torn MCL and his WrestleMania status is very much in doubt.

“OHH PORTLAND — DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP FOR YOUR LONGEST-REIGING TAG CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER!”

The New Day makes their entrance to the ring. The Shining Stars are already in the ring waiting for them. Kofi Kingston says they see them with their pamphlets talking about some resort, but who has actually been there? Who? Who? Nobody! It’s not real. Xavier Woods says The New Day gives people what they want. People want magic, so they gave them unicorns. They wanted to dance, so they gave them Francesca II Turbo. The people were starving, so they hand fed them Booty O’s – they make sure you ain’t booty. Big E says after giving them cereal, what more can they give? Ice cream? A big “YES” chant fires up. They all scream for ice cream because New Day rocks!

-Commercial Break-

The Shining Stars vs. The New Day

We join the match in progress. Big E slams Woods onto Epico for a two count. Epico fights back and hits the ropes. Primo tags in and takes Woods down. Primo attacks Woods and applies a chin lock. Woods fights up, but Primo takes him down. Epico tags in, and they double-team Woods. Epico gives him a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. Epico applies a wristlock, but Woods fights up. Primo tags in and dropkicks him down. Primo continues to attack Woods and keep him from tagging Big E for a while. Woods eventually takes him down with a missile dropkick. Big E and Epico are tagged in. Big E hits a trio of belly-to-belly suplexes before gyrating for the crowd. Big E hits a big splash and waits for him to get up. Primo runs in, but Woods boots him and gives him a DDT. Woods tags in, and they hit the Midnight Hour for the win.



Winners by Pinfall: The New Day

The commentators promote Smackdown Live’s exclusive show, Elimination Chamber. They then promote WWE Fastlane and the matches booked so far.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Chris Jericho. She mentions if his argument with Kevin Owens will affect him tonight. Jericho says Sami Zayn is a tremendous competitor, but he will not beat him twice in a row. Sometimes best friends have minor disagreements. Kevin Owens walks up to him. Jericho says he has Owens’ best intentions always. Owens says Jericho is right. He’s had his back since the moment he got the title. Fastlane will be no different. He’ll beat Goldberg and walk out WWE Universal Champion because he has his back. Tonight, Jericho will beat Sami Zayn and leave RAW as the WWE United States Champion because he has his back. They hug.

-Commercial Break-

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express are the newest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017.

Footage is shown of Sami Zayn defeating Chris Jericho last week on RAW.

WWE United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho (c) w/ Kevin Owens

The bell rings, and Zayn quickly takes Jericho down. Jericho gets up and locks up with him. Jericho wrenches the arm, but Zayn twists out and wrenches the arm. Jericho quickly gets to the ropes and runs into a pair of arm drags. Zayn takes him down and catches him with la magistral for a two count. Jericho quickly gets out of the ring to talk strategy with Owens. Zayn chases Jericho around the ring and back inside. Jericho attacks Zayn as he reenters the ring. Jericho chops the chest and buries his knee in his face. Zayn punches back at him before having a whip reversed. Zayn elbows him in the face and comes off the top rope with a cross-body block for a two count. Zayn chops the chest before having a whip reversed on him. Zayn comes back with a dropkick and goes for the Helluva Kick, but Jericho gets out of the ring. Zayn then wipes him out with a summersault senton.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Jericho standing on Zayn. Jericho high fives Owens. Jericho hits the ropes, but Zayn clotheslines him down. Zayn chops the chest before sending him into the ropes for a dropkick, but Jericho holds on. Jericho immediately follows up with a Lionsault for a near fall. Jericho goes for the Codebreaker, but Zayn counters into an exploder suplex in the corner. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick, but Jericho counters into a Walls of Jericho attempt. Zayn counters that into an inside cradle for a two count. Zayn then catches him with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Zayn goes to the top rope and jumps over Jericho. Zayn goes for a tornado DDT, but Jericho counters out and applies the Walls of Jericho. Zayn eventually gets to the bottom rope. Owens superkicks Zayn from ringside. Zayn stumbles into a Codebreaker, and Jericho retains the title.

Winner and still United States Champion: Chis Jericho

Jericho and Owens celebrate and hug in the ring. Zayn looks disgusted at ringside.

Replays are shown of Goldberg challenging Kevin Owens to a match at Fastlane for the WWE Universal Championship. Chris Jericho accepted the challenge for Owens, which was much to his chagrin.

Samoa Joe is seen warming up for his match against Roman Reigns.

-Commercial Break-

Sasha Banks is getting her knee treated when Charlotte walks in to taunt her. Charlotte makes fun of her for being in physical therapy. Charlotte says she’ll destroy Bayley and put her right next to her next week. She thought Road Block: End of the Line was just a PPV name, not the end of her career. Charlotte walks off with Banks never having said a single word.

Austin Aries interviews Neville in the ring

Austin Aries is in the ring to interview the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. Aries thanks Neville for the exclusive interview. Former champion Rich Swann suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out of action after he attacked Neville on RAW. Aries then says tomorrow on 205 Live, it’ll be TJ Perkins, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, and Jack Gallagher competing in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to face Neville at Fastlane. Of the five, which one scares him the most. Neville says Aries must be delusional if he thinks anyone in the division scares him. As far as tomorrow is concerned, it’s irrelevant. No matter who is the next #1 Contender, they’ll be forced to bend the knee and pay respect to the king.

Cedric Alexander comes out to no reaction. He says nothing when Noam Dar interrupts him. Dar says it would be great if he stole the title from Neville just like he stole Alicia Fox. Jack Gallagher comes out and says the king of the cruiserweights should be a gentleman. Tony Nese comes out and just gets in the ring. Finally, TJ Perkins comes out to an extremely light reaction. Perkins says unlike them, he was the Cruiserweight Champion. In fact, he was the first one. Perkins says he’ll win it again. As for Neville, they’ve got some unfinished business. Perkins then attacks Nese, and a brawl breaks out. The crowd is sitting on their hands for this. Gallagher is left in the ring with Neville, and he dropkicks him out to a polite response. Dar pulls Gallagher out of the ring. Perkins hits a corkscrew plancha, and Nese hits a plancha of his own. Alexander then hits a plancha. Neville fakes a plancha and taunts the crowd.

-Commercial Break-

Emmalina will show up on RAW next week.



Neville, Noam Dar, and Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher, and TJ Perkins

We join this six-man match in progress. Neville tags in on Nese and punches Gallagher down. Neville hits a snap suplex and hits a running forearm in the corner. Dar tags in, and he punches Gallagher a few times. Dar takes him down and picks up a two count. Nese tags back in and gives him a scoop slam for a two count. Nese drops a leg and sends him hard into the corner. Nese keeps Gallagher grounded and knocks Alexander off the apron. Gallagher then head-butts him down. Dar takes the tag away from Neville, and Perkins tags in. Perkins takes him down and dropkicks him. Perkins hits a running elbow and knocks Nese off the apron. Dar dropkicks Perkins down and tries to tag Neville, but Neville walks off on him and the match. Perkins rolls Dar up, but Nese breaks it up. Nese shouts at Neville. Perkins hits Nese with a Detonation Kick. Alexander tags in, and he comes off the top rope with a clothesline. Alexander connects with the Lumbar Check for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher, and TJ Perkins

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho are talking backstage. Jericho says they need to show the world how huge their friendship is. They need a festival. Owens is confused. Jericho calls it “The Festival of Friendship.” It’ll be the biggest celebration in WWE history. They’ll be live in Las Vegas, which is the perfect place to have an extravaganza. It’ll be the WrestleMania of friendship. Owens says he can’t wait.

Coming up next, Samoa Joe will face Roman Reigns. Footage is shown of Joe saying the locker room is on notice. Roman Reigns then interrupted him and told him that he was in his yard. Foley then booked them in a match.

-Commercial Break-



Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

As Reigns makes his entrance, Joe attacks him from behind. Joe stomps away at him and sends him into the apron. Joe sends him into the barricade and clotheslines him down. Joe sends him into the LED portion of the apron and head-butts away at him. Joe punches away at him and gets in the ring. This match has not officially started yet. The crowd loudly boos Joe. Reigns slowly gets up, so Joe goes outside and kicks him in the chest. Joe sends him headfirst into the ring post before squashing him with a senton splash on the floor.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Reigns inside the ring on his feet. The referee asks if he can fight, and the match officially kicks off. Joe clotheslines him in the corner and punches him down before digging his knee into his face. Joe head-butts him and punches away at him. Joe tries to send him out of the ring, but Reigns reverses it on him. Reigns hits a baseball slide and punches away at him. Reigns then sends Joe hard into the barricade. Reigns gets him in the ring and punches and kicks him in the corner. Joe reverses a whip to the corner and avalanches him before hitting a pelé kick in the corner. Joe talks trash and head-butts him again. Joe chops the chest protector of Reigns, and Reigns no sells it. Reigns punches back at him and hits the ropes, but Joe takes him down with a back elbow. Joe chops him in the back of the neck and kicks him before dropping an elbow for a two count. Joe hits a few crossfaces and jabs him in the face. Joe chokes him on the top rope and hits a suplex for a one count. Joe applies a surfboard stretch, but Reigns fights up and punches out. They trade punches before it turns into a hockey fight. Joe knees him in the midsection and sends him into the ropes, but Reigns holds on and gives him a back elbow. Reigns punches and head-butts him. Joe reverses a whip, but Reigns takes him down with a leaping clothesline. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop, but Joe fights out. Reigns sidesteps him in the corner and clubs away at him nine times. Reigns big boots him, but Joe doesn’t go down. Reigns tries for another Samoan Drop, but he can’t lift him. Joe hits an inverted atomic drop, big boots him down, and hits a senton splash for a near fall.

Joe stalks Reigns while he slowly pulls himself up. Joe looks into his eyes and punches away at him before raking his boot against his face. Joe backs up for a big kick, but Reigns lays him out with a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but Joe just leaves the ring. Reigns follows him out and hits a Drive By Dropkick. Reigns puts him in the ring and takes him down with a Superman Punch, infuriating the crowd. Braun Strowman’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. Reigns punches him when he gets on the apron. Reigns then knocks Strowman off the apron with a Superman Punch. Joe catches him with an enzuigiri and viciously slams him down to pick up the victory!

Winner by Pinfall: Samoa Joe

Strowman gets in the ring and gives Reigns a running powerslam. Strowman stands over Reigns and kicks him out of the ring. Reigns fights back, but Strowman bounces him off the steps and clubs him down at ringside. Strowman then picks up the steel steps and smashes them into Reigns’ face. Strowman lifts Reigns up and hits a running powerslam through the barricade!