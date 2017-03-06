WWE RAW Results Coverage (03/06) – Fastlane Fallout, Jericho Returns, Cruiserweight Title

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

We see footage from last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV event. Kevin Owens was set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg, but then Chris Jericho’s music hit to distract him. Goldberg gave Owens a Spear and a Jackhammer to win the title in 21 seconds. Jericho, who had helped Owens retain his championship many times, cost him the title.

Chris Jericho makes his return to Monday Night RAW

Chris Jericho’s music hits, and the WWE United States Champion makes his way to the ring for his first appearance on RAW since being attacked during the “Festival of Friendship.” The crowd is going crazy for him and chanting “Y2J.” Jericho says this is the birthplace of Y2J. Even more so, tonight is the sight of the resurrection of Chris Jericho. The reason for that is last night at Fastlane, he screwed Kevin Owens out of the Universal Championship. Jericho congratulates Goldberg. Owens had it coming for betraying him at the “Festival of Friendship.” Owens ripped his heart out and stabbed his knife into the Back of Jericho – twist it in, man. Jericho is hurt and confused. Jericho wants to know why Owens did that. Jericho calls him out to hear the answer to the question of “why”.

Kevin Owens’ music this, and the former WWE Universal Champion makes his way to the stage dressed in his ring gear. The crowd cheered for his music, but it quickly turned into boos. Owens says after what Jericho did to him last night, he’s not giving him the answer. Jericho shouts at him to be quiet. Jericho says, “Answer the question, you son of a –” Jericho stops him and asks why a guy he trusted for eight months betrayed him. Why did Owens stab him in the back? He’s been in the hospital for three weeks. Owens has an answer for him. The reason he stabbed his best friend in the back is because he didn’t stab his best friend in the back: Jericho was never his best friend.” Jericho looks sad. Owens says his one-time best friend Sami Zayn was stabbed in the back. Owens would do it again and again. Jericho on the other hand was a tool that he used. The night he became Universal Champion, Triple H told him everyone is coming for him. Owens decided to get someone to watch his back. Owens needed that person to know what they were doing. That person needed to have experience, but also be gullible. If it makes Jericho feel any better, he was a perfect tool until he outlived his usefulness. That happened the second Jericho accepted the match against Goldberg on his behalf. Jericho went from a tool to a burden. That’s why he turned on him. Owens asks if he’s happy. Jericho doesn’t look happy.

The crowd starts chanting, “Goldberg.” Owens says he would have beaten Goldberg last night if not for Jericho. Owens admits that Jericho outsmarted him last night. Owens spared him at the “Festival of Friendship.” Owens let him walk away for his family because he is a good person, but he could have ended him. Letting Jericho walk away was the biggest mistake of his career that he won’t make again. The biggest mistake of Jericho’s career was costing him the title at Fastlane.

Jericho says the biggest mistake of his career was trusting Owens. Years ago, Jericho would have done the same exact thing. Jericho would have done it better. Jericho was complacent and liked the idea of having a best friend. Owens isn’t his best friend, and he doesn’t need him. Jericho has a lot of friends here tonight – thousands of them. Jericho says, “I have The Friends of Jericho – cheer me on, man!” The crowd loudly chants, “Y2J.” Jericho says if this is how it’s going to be, that’s fine. Costing him the Universal Championship wasn’t the end. It’s just the beginning. Jericho says what started at Fastlane was the beginning of a long and winding road that leads to Kevin Owens versus Chris Jericho at WrestleMania! Jericho points at the sign while the crowd chants, “YES!” Owens says he doesn’t give a damn what the crowd likes. After last night, Jericho might think that all he wants is to get the Universal Title back. He was promised a rematch whenever he wants one. Ever since Jericho took his title away from him, all he can think about is taking Jericho’s title away from him. Owens says if Jericho wants him at WrestleMania, he has to put the United States Title on the line. Jericho says, “Mmm ok, done.” Jericho agrees to the match for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania.

As for tonight, why wait until WrestleMania? They should get it on now. Jericho asks him what’s stopping him. Owens charges down to the ring, and they brawl to a big reception. Samoa Joe runs in from behind and attacks Jericho. They double-team him while the crowd boos. Sami Zayn’s music hits, and he runs down to the ring with a steel chair. Zayn hits Owens and Joe in the midsection with the chair before smacking it off the back of Joe. Owens attacks Zayn, and they double-team him. Jericho then hits Owens and Joe with the chair. Jericho appears to give Owens a chairshot to the head. Jericho and Zayn stand tall in the ring.

Mike’s Thoughts: Great opening segment. The crowd in Chicago is absolutely on fire and loved every minute of this. Jericho did an awesome job playing up to them. Owens was great as well. Owens delivered his lines really well and believably. This should be a very good match at WrestleMania. The brawl was well done, too. Owens and Joe in a stable with Triple H should be very good and lead to maybe a great SummerSlam match down the line. It looked like Jericho gave Owens a chairshot to the head, which is banned. That looked unintentional, but knowing how WWE is now, it might be problematic for Jericho. Either way, this was a great kickoff to RAW.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

We join this match in progress. Owens clotheslines and chops Zayn in the corner. General Manager Mick Foley made this match during the commercial and banned Samoa Joe from ringside. They get into a hockey brawl with Zayn coming out on top. Owens is sent into the ropes and kicks Zayn in the face. Zayn answers back with a clothesline before punching away at him in the corner. Owens soon kicks him and sends him out of the ring. Owens follows him out, and Zayn clotheslines him on the floor. Zayn sends him into the barricade before putting him back in the ring. Owens quickly clotheslines him in the corner when he gets back in before crushing him with a cannonball. Owens goes for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Zayn counters into a dropkick. Owens goes outside the ring to recover. The referee backs Zayn up. Zayn then flips over the referee to hit Owens with a summersault senton. Zayn puts him back in the ring, but Owens surprises him with a Pop-up Powerbomb. Owens takes a moment before punching away at Zayn. Owens does a summersault leg drop before connecting with a pumphandle neckbreaker. Zayn is in a lot of pain. Owens then gets him to his feet and crushes him with a decisive Pop-up Powerbomb for the win.



Winner by Pinfall: Kevin Owens

Later tonight, Chris Jericho will face Samoa Joe. We’ll also see the new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg, as well. Coming up next, Neville will defend his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Rich Swann.

Austin Aries replaces Byron Saxton on commentary for this next match. Aries then introduces his video package by saying, “It’s not a good package, it’s not a great package – it’s THE package.” Corey Graves couldn’t hide the fact that he was in stitches.

Video Package: Austin Aries highlight reel

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann vs. Neville (c)

Before the bell rings, the crowd loudly chants, “CM Punk.” The bell rings, and Swann quickly connects with two clotheslines. Swann punches him before flipping over Neville and dropkicking him. Neville quickly goes outside, so Swann follows and sends him into the barricade. Swann chops the chest twice before Neville pushes him away. Neville slams him onto the apron before sending him headfirst into the LED ring apron.

We come back from the break to see Swann trapped in a chin lock. Swann tries to fight up, but Neville takes him back down. Neville kicks him in the head while an “Austin Aries” chant fires up. Neville grabs him on the apron, but Swann punches him back. Neville drops him back into the ring and goes for a springboard, but Swann kicks him in the head. Neville falls outside. Swann goes to the top rope and and wipes Neville out with a summersault senton to the floor! The commentators call it a “Swanton Bomb.” Swann gets him into the ring and grabs him, but Neville cuts him off. Swann quickly comes back with a head-scissor takeover before kicking him in the midsection. Swann hits a modified Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Swann goes to the top rope, but Neville cuts him off. Neville catches him with a superplex, but Swann rolls out of the ring before Neville can pin him. Neville follows him outside and drives him into the barricade.

We come back from the break to see Swann counter a whip into a vicious right hand. They trade blows before Neville kicks him. Neville goes for a German Suplex, but Swann flips and lands on his feet. Swann then turns him inside out with a German Suplex. Swann connects with a superkick for a near fall! Swann goes to the top rope and jumps over Neville before kicking him in the head. Neville goes to the top rope and goes for the Phoenix Splash, but Neville rolls out of the way. Neville covers, but Swann kicks out. Neville quickly transitions into the Rings of Saturn for the submission.

Winner by Submission and still WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville

Austin Aries interviews Neville about his impressive 24 hours before asking how it feels to be on top of the mountain. The crowd boos Neville. A loud “Austin Aries” chant fires up. Aries thanks Chicago and asks his question again. Neville says he’s done exactly what he said he would do. To everyone that has doubted and overlooked him, they can look at him now. Neville holds up the title. Neville says he’s laid waste to pretender after pretender. It’s undeniable that there is nobody on 205 Live that holds a candle to the King of the Cruiserweights. Aries says Neville has done each and everything he would do, but he wants to clarify if he really can’t think of anyone that’s competition. Neville says nobody is at his level. The crowd again loudly chants, “Austin Aries.” Aries says the WWE Universe disagrees with him. A loud “YES” chant fires up. Neville sizes up Aries and asks if he’s seriously suggesting himself. Neville says he must be delusional if he thinks he’s close to his level. Neville says he’s running out of patience with Aries so he can make his way back to the commentary table to make cheap jokes. This is his ring, so he can get out before he re-injures his orbital socket.

Aries removes his sunglasses and says he’s just trying to do his job. Aries’ eye still looks a bit swollen. Neville asks what he’s going to do about it. Aries just wants to ask one more question. It’s not so much of a question. It’s more of a statement. Aries hits Neville in the face with the microphone and removes his jacket! Aries then wipes him out with a spinning forearm, and Neville quickly retreats.

Backstage, Enzo and Cass are talking about their rematch. They then bump into Cesaro and Sheamus. Enzo calls them a “cuppa haters.” Cesaro says he’s drinking a cup of coffee. Sheamus says they’re a couple of chokers. Big Cass tells Sheamus to watch him mouth and their match. They will win the titles tonight. Cesaro says they’ll be right here whether they win or choke. Enzo tells him to not get his pepperoni nipples in a twist because calling him, “Little Cesar.” Enzo then makes fun of Cesaro for losing to Samoa Joe.

Coming up next, we’ll hear from Goldberg.

WrestleMania is 27 days away.

Goldberg addresses his match against Brock Lesnar

Goldberg’s music hits, and the WWE Universal Champion makes his way through the backstage area. The sparks fly on the stage, and Goldberg walks through them breathing smoke before his pyrotechnic explosions go off. Goldberg fist bumps some children as he makes his way to the ring to a great reception. After his music stops, the boos fire up. Goldberg holds the title up and gets a mixed reception. Goldberg says this title belongs to the people. This still gets a mixed reception. Goldberg says he could not have done it without the people. The truth is tonight he stands before them as a very humbled man because he is WWE’s new Universal Champion. The crowd continues to boo him. Another thing this gives him is an opportunity to divulge some information he’s never made public. A loud “CM Punk” chant fires up. Goldberg says he hears them.

Paul Heyman comes out to a nice reception. Heyman says, “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and please don’t confuse me as someone who even thinks he’s man enough to go down to that ring and even attempt to offer a handshake in congratulations to the new Universal Championship because, honestly, my hand is not the hand that should be shaking Mr. Goldberg’s in congratulation.” Heyman says he didn’t come here tonight alone! The crowd loudly pops. Heyman says he appears before them as the advocate for the challenger on April 2nd for the Universal Championship. Heyman is here to introduce Goldberg’s opponent, and his client, Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar’s music hits, and he comes out to a loud pop. Lesnar circles the ring with Heyman before getting in the ring and getting in Goldberg’s face. Neither man budges. Heyman gets in the ring as well. Heyman says his client is here to shake his hand and congratulate him on becoming the new Universal Champion. His client understands how happy he must be about devastating Kevin Owens for the title last night. The only person happier about Goldberg being Universal Champion is his client. On April 2nd at WrestleMania, his client understands that Goldberg has proven to be every bit of a beast as Lesnar has proven to be. That’s why Lesnar will shake his hand and congratulate him. Goldberg has proven to be every bit the conquerer Lesnar has proven to be. On April 2nd, both will enter the ring, but only one will leave the ring the winner. The other will be the loser at WrestleMania. Heyman says he doesn’t make predictions: he makes spoilers. This is the spoiler for WrestleMania. At the end of the match, there will be a new reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion. His name is Brock Lesnar! Lesnar extends his hand and smiles. Heyman says when the match is over, they can all say, “There he is – Brock’s bitch!” Lesnar then picks Goldberg up and drops him with an F-5! Lesnar and Heyman walk off. Before the segment is over, Goldberg pulls himself up to his feet. Goldberg screams in anger.

We see highlights from Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane last night. Tonight, Strowman will finish what he started against Reigns.

Coming up next, Enzo and Cass will face Anderson and Gallows for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

Enzo and Cass make their entrance to a great reception. Enzo does his usual shtick while the crowd sings along. Enzo says he should be saying they’re the realest champs in the room after last night, but the night is still young. They’re not here looking for pity in the Windy City. Big Cass says they’re walking out of here with championship gold just like Jordan in ’91 (how you doin’), Jordan in ’92 (how you doin’), Jordan in ’93 (how you doin’), Jordan in ’96 (how you doin’), Jordan in ’97 (how you doin’), and Jordan in ’98 (how you doin’). Gallows and Anderson – there’s only one word to describe them: S-A-W-F-T!

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Enzo and Cass vs. Gallows and Anderson (c’s)

We see footage from last night’s Fastlane. Enzo had his foot on the rope while the referee was counting the pin, but Luke Gallows pushed his foot off. The still photo shows Enzo’s arm under the bottom rope, which should still count as a rope break.

Luke Gallows starts against Enzo Amore. Gallows clubs him, but Enzo comes back with a pair of dropkicks and tags in Big Cass. Cass hits Gallows with a shoulder block before punching away at him. Gallows comes back with an uppercut before punching away at him in his corner. Karl Anderson is tagged in, but Cass soon overtakes him. Cass punches away at Anderson, but Anderson fights back. Anderson hits the ropes, but Cass turns him inside out with a knee. Anderson goes outside. Cass knees Gallows in the face as he tries to get in the ring. Enzo is tagged in and goes for a plancha, but they move so he stops. Cesaro and Sheamus then come out to the stage to watch this match.

We come back from the break to see Enzo fight up from a chin lock, but Anderson clubs him back down. Anderson drops him with a back suplex for a two count. Anderson uppercuts him in his corner a few times before Gallows is tagged in. Gallows punches away at him before taunting the crowd. Gallows punches Enzo down before going for a powerslam, but Enzo counters into a DDT.

Anderson and Cass are tagged in. Cass hits a pair of shoulder blocks and a fall-away slam. Cass splashes him in the corner and hits a second fall-away slam followed by another splash in the corner. Cass hits a scoop slam and drops the Empire Elbow, but Gallows breaks up the pin. Enzo sends Gallows out of the ring and almost kills himself with a suicide dive. Enzo celebrates and accidentally spills Cesaro’s coffee on him. Enzo runs away, so Cesaro chases him into the ring. Cesaro then accidentally clotheslines Anderson to cause a disqualification.

Winners by Disqualification and still WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: Anderson and Gallows

Big Cass brawls with Cesaro in the corner. Sheamus runs in and floors Enzo before attacking Big Cass. Anderson and Gallows attack both teams, so they’re cleared from the ring. Sheamus knocks Cass out of the ring before eating a superkick from Gallows. Cesaro knocks Gallows out of the ring. Enzo then jumps on Cesaro’s back, but Sheamus Brogue Kicks him off his tag team partner. Sheamus and Cesaro stand tall in the ring.

“Ravishing” Rick Rude is the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017.

Later tonight, we’ll hear from Bayley about being WrestleMania bound as the WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Enzo and Cass are aruging and brawling with Sheamus and Cesaro backstage until Mick Foley breaks them up. Foley says they don’t settle things backstage on RAW. They’ll settle it in the ring next week on RAW. The winners face Anderson and Gallows at WrestleMania. In the meantime, he’ll try to have a nice day. Stephanie McMahon appears behind him and orders him to come to her office right now.

Footage is shown from earlier in the night when Austin Aries attacked Neville.

Cruiserweight Match

Ariya Daivari vs. Akira Tozawa

They shake hands before the bell rings. They lock up, and Daivari powers him to the corner before punching him down. Daivari sends him hard into the corner before eating a boot. Daivari quickly cuts him off and hits a hammerlock clothesline for a near fall. Daivari drops a knee and applies a chin lock. Tozawa fights up, but Daivari clubs him down. They trade vicious chops before Tozawa starts screaming while the crowd screams along. Tozawa feigns a right hand before punching him. Tozawa kicks him and hits a senton splash for a near fall. Tozawa gets the crowd going before hitting a suicide dive. Daivari avoids a move, but Tozawa quickly comes back with a snap German Suplex with a bridge for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Akira Tozawa

Tozawa grabs the microphone and says, “Brian Kendrick, fight me face to face. Just come out here right now!” Tozawa yells a few times, and the crowd yells along with him. Brian Kendrick comes out to the stage. Kendrick says he can’t make any promises, but he’ll have an answer for him tomorrow on 205 Live. Lesson number five will be the same lesson the dog learned for when he bit his tail. The lesson is to be careful what you wish for. Kendrick then walks off.

Later tonight, we’ll see Chris Jericho take on Samoa Joe.

“OHH CHICAGO — DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP FOR YOUR WRESTLEMANIA HOSTS AND FEEL THE POWER!”

The New Day makes their way to the ring with their New Day Ice Cream Cart. They circle the ring with it. Xavier Woods says for those that missed it, they introduce them to their brand new New Day Pop-cycle. Kofi Kingston says the tag line: “New Day Pops – a mouthful of magic, I gotta have it!” This represents the WWE Universe and their ice cream dreams. If they keep making their voices heard, their dreams will come true. Big E says as the WrestleMania hosts, they’re qualified to host a myriad of events. They’re going to host the whopping of the buns of The Shining Stars because New Day rocks!”

The Shining Stars vs. The New Day

Kofi Kingston grabs Epico, but he’s elbowed in the face. Epico hits a double-arm gutbuster before tagging Primo in. Primo splashes him against the ropes. Epico knocks Big E off the apron before they converge on Xavier Woods at ringside. Big E clotheslines Epico on the floor. Kingston then hits Primo with a plancha. Kingston tags in, and they hit Primo with the Midnight Hour for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: The New Day

In honor of Women’s History Month, WWE honors Trish Stratus and Lita.

Coming up next, Bayley’s WrestleMania opponent will be revealed.

