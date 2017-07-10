WWE RAW Results (07/10) – Fallout From Great Balls Of Fire, Braun Strowman Update!

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

Footage is shown from last night’s Great Balls of Fire event. Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match. Immediately after, Reigns attacked Strowman, stuffed him into the back of the ambulance, and backed it full speed into a tractor trailer. The jaws of life had to be used to get Strowman out. Strowman was bleeding heavily, but walked off on his own power.

The RAW video plays, and we go into the arena. JoJo introduces Big Cass to the ring.

Big Cass addresses defeating Enzo Amore

Big Cass enters the ring, and the crowd loudly boos him. Big Cass waits a moment before asking, “How you doin’?” Cass says he’s doing spectacular today after what he did to Enzo last night. Cass has some still photos shown of him beating down Enzo last night in their match. It ended with him standing over Enzo, but the best part wasn’t seen on PPV. It happened after Enzo got to the back. A WWE.com exclusive video is shown of Enzo being helped to the trainer’s room. A loud “asshole” chant fires up. Cass says that should serve as notice to everyone in the RAW locker room from the bottom of the totem pole to the top, and he means the very top. That’s what happens when you mess with Big Cass. To all the people that never supported him and only chanted for Enzo, they can’t support him now. They know what he’s capable of because he’s the future of WWE. To all the doubters back there from NXT to those behind the curtain, one day he will be the Universal Champion. The crowd loudly boos that. When he wins it, he’ll hold it high and shove it down their throats. He will be the champion, main event WrestleMania, be on the Tonight Show, and have his face on posters representing WWE to the fullest. Nobody can touch him or is on his level. No one can look him eye to eye.

Big Show’s music hits, and he comes out to a nice reception. Big Show and Big Cass stand in the middle of the ring staring at each other. Cass steps up to him, so Big Show head-butts him back. They start brawling. Cass tries to take him down, but Big Show hooks him in a front facelock. Cass escapes, but Big Show kicks him in the ribs and knees away at him. Finally, Cass escapes the ring and retreats up the ramp.

We’ll have an update on Braun Strowman later tonight. We’ll also see Brock Lesnar. Coming up next, Finn Bálor will take on Elias Samson.

Elias Samson is in the ring with his guitar. Samson greets the crowd and asks who wants to walk with Elias. Not many people, apparently. Samson needs Houston to keep their cell phones down and hold their applause until after he is finished. This song is for Finn Bálor. Bálor isn’t a savior — he’s just a man. Tonight, he’ll knock him off his pedestal. No one is the same after him. Houston, we have a problem. Bálor’s music interrupts the song.

Elias Samson vs. Finn Bálor

They lock up, and Samson quickly scoop slams him down. Samson talks a little trash about Bálor trying to upstage him. Bálor rolls out of a slam and applies a side headlock. Samson tries to whip him off, but Bálor keeps it hooked on. Samson finally whips him off and elbows him in the face. Bálor reverses a whip and rolls through a sunset flip to dropkick him. Samson sends him to the corner, but Bálor hits a slingshot kick. Bálor goes to the top rope, but Samson rolls out of the ring to recover.

We come back from the break to see Samson chop Bálor’s chest before taking him down for a two count. During the commercial, he dropped a devastating knee on the back of Bálor’s neck. Samson applies a full nelson. Bálor fights up, slides out, and rolls him up for a two count. Samson tries to go back to the full nelson, but Bálor elbows out. Samson quickly knees him in the midsection and sends him to the corner. Bálor boots him back and takes him down with a pair of running forearms. Bálor connects with a dropkick before chopping the chest. Samson boots him back and goes to the second rope, but Bálor kicks him to the floor. Bálor hits a baseball slide, gets on the apron, and goes for a running kick, but Samson blocks it and takes him down. Bálor lands on his surgically repaired shoulder. Samson drops an elbow and applies an arm bar. Bálor soon gets out, takes him down, and hits a double stomp to the midsection.

Bálor knocks him to the corner, but Samson sidesteps him. Samson stomps him down and clubs the chest. Bálor tries to fight back, but Samson rolls him up for a near fall. Bálor never got his shoulder up. Samson rolls him up again for a two count. Bálor forearms him back and connects with an overhead kick. Bálor gets to his feet and hits a Sling Blade. Bálor hits a vicious running dropkick to the corner. Bálor connects with the Coup de Grâce for the win.



Winner by Pinfall: Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor celebrates at the top of the stage. The Hardy Boyz walk out and pose with him before shaking hands with him. They’re in action, next.

The Hardy Boyz came up a little short in the 30-minute Iron Man Match last night against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Jeff Hardy says they came up short, but the Tag Team Champions better not think they’re obsolete. Matt Hardy says they’re here to make a proclamation. They are nowhere near done. They’re going to make magic within the WWE Universe.

Anderson and Gallows interrupt them. Luke Gallows says other tag teams didn’t say they were done — it was them. They seem proud of their performance last night, but they’re not The Hardy Boyz of old. They’re just old Hardy Boyz. Gallows calls them nerds. They can practice magic somewhere else because they’re magic killers. Matt says neither of them are 100%. They’re stitched up, bruised, and somewhat BROKEN, but if they think the ring belongs to them, they can determine that in a match.

The Hardy Boyz vs. Anderson and Gallows

Matt Hardy locks up with Karl Anderson. Anderson backs him to the corner, but Matt punches out. Matt applies a side headlock, but Anderson whips him off. Matt shoulder blocks him down. Jeff Hardy tags in, and he kicks Anderson. They send him to the corner and hit a double back suplex. Gallows runs in, but they kick him, send him to the corner, and hit Poetry in Motion. The Hardy Boyz stand tall.

We come back from the break to see Gallows clothesline Jeff down. During the commercial, Anderson and Gallows double-teamed Jeff. They catch him with the Boot of Doom, but Matt breaks it up. Anderson gets Jeff to his feet, but Jeff comes back with a sit-out jawbreaker.

Matt is tagged in, and he forearms away at Anderson while a “DELETE” chant fires up. Matt bounces him off the top, middle, and bottom turnbuckles. Matt clotheslines him in the corner and goes for a bulldog, but Anderson shoves him off. Matt connects with a Side Effect and knocks Gallows off the apron. Matt goes to the second rope for an elbow to the neck. Anderson counters a Twist of Fate, but runs into a strike. Gallows kicks Matt in the back of the neck. They follow up with the Magic Killer. Jeff runs in, but he’s a second too late. Anderson and Gallows pick up the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Anderson and Gallows

While Anderson and Gallows celebrate on the ramp, The Revival’s music hits. They march down to the ring and walk by them. They attack The Hardy Boyz. Dash Wilder connects with a diving knee to Matt’s face. They then hit Jeff with a Shatter Machine before celebrating in the ring.

Coming up next, we’ll have The Miz giving out “The Mizzies.”

The Miz and Maryse welcome the crowd to Miz TV and “The Mizzies.” It’s more prestigious than the Oscars since they snubbed “The Marine 5.” This is how they’ll tell the winners and losers from last night’s Great Balls of Fire event. Best Supporting Actor is a tie: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. The crowd chants, “You deserve it.” Bo Dallas thanks The Miz for this because nothing is possible without him. Miz changed his life. Axel says Miz has done so much for him. He feels like a million bucks, but because of The Miz, he’ll make a million bucks. Miz says they were underutilized, but now they’re award winning superstars.

Behind every great man is a beautiful, gorgeous, sexy woman. The next Mizzie for Best Actress is Maryse. Maryse fakes emotion as she accepts the award. She says she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this without him. The Miz proclaims his love for her, and they embrace. Now it’s time for the moment everyone has been waiting for — The final Mizzie Award. Miz opens the envelope and reads, “Dean Ambrose.” Miz then says he was just kidding. He’s the greatest man and the winner. Miz says he made the belt prestigious again. When everyone else speaks, like Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins, it’s just noise. When Miz speaks, what he says will happen happens. Dean Ambrose is the toughest man in WWE. If he’s the toughest man in WWE and Miz beat him, what does that make him?

Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and he storms down to the ring. Ambrose tackles Miz, but Dallas and Axel quickly pull him off. Miz stands back and lets Ambrose get double-teamed. Seth Rollins runs down and helps out Ambrose. Rollins hits Dallas with a table and knocks him over the top rope with the table. Rollins and Ambrose stand tall while Miz and his entourage back up the ramp.

Later tonight, we’ll see Seth Rollins take on Bray Wyatt in a rematch from last night. We’ll also have an update on Braun Strowman. Brock Lesnar will also appear before the crowd. Coming up next, Bayley and Sasha Banks team up.

Seth Rollins is walking backstage when Dean Ambrose comes up to him. Rollins says he wasn’t going to let The Miz talk about him like that. Ambrose says he doesn’t trust him and there won’t be a Shield reunion. Rollins can fight his own battles, and he’ll fight his. Ambrose walks off on him. Rollins looks surprised.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

Sasha Banks starts against Alexa Bliss. Bliss spends some time trying to get away from her before tagging in Nia Jax. Jax shoves Banks a few times before Bayley tags in. Banks knocks Bliss off the apron. Jax immediately takes Bayley down. Banks and Bliss brawl in the ring. Jax pulls her off, but Banks knees her in the face. Bayley takes Jax down with an elbow to the back of the neck. Jax rolls out of the ring.

We come back from the break to see Banks stomp Bliss down in the corner before hitting the double knee strike for a two count. Bayley tags in and hits a bizarre bulldog for a two count. Bliss desperately tags in Jax. Bayley hits some running forearms, but Jax doesn’t go down. Jax goes for a powerslam, but Bayley slides off and dropkicks her in the knee. Bayley hits some running elbows before Jax drops her on the apron. Bayley snaps her off the second rope and goes to the second rope. Bayley jumps off to attack Bliss. Jax then annihilates Bayley from behind. Jax sends her to the corner and avalanches her before throwing her across the ring. Jax applies a cobra clutch (maggot), but Bayley elbows out. Bliss tags in and slaps Bayley in the face. Bliss chokes her on the middle rope and picks up a two count. Jax tags back in and rag dolls her while talking trash. Jax viciously powers her to the corner and tags in Bliss. Bliss tries to attack Banks, but she gets off the apron. The referee is distracted, so Jax blindsides Bayley with an avalanche. Finally, Bliss knocks Banks off the apron. Bliss goes to the top rope and hits Twisted Bliss, but Banks breaks it up. Jax throws Banks out of the ring. Jax tries to attack Banks outside the ring, but she moves. Bayley then rolls up Bliss for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Sasha Banks and Bayley

Later tonight, we’ll get an update on Braun Strowman.

Goldust is backstage quoting movies again. R-Truth wasn’t made for the spotlight. Even though R-Truth tried to end his premiere, he’s still the biggest thing this summer. Goldust will give his audience what it wants: an encore performance. Normally the encore isn’t as good as the original, but he’s not normal. It’s time for The Shattered Truth: Part II. The Golden Age is back.

A video recaps what happened last night between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Reigns lost the Ambulance Match, but he got the last word in by stuffing Strowman into the ambulance and backing it into a tractor trailer. Strowman left the ambulance bleeding, but walking.

Kurt Angle will give us a definitive update on Strowman later tonight.

Footage is shown of R-Truth attacking Goldust during his premiere last week.

R-Truth vs. Goldust

The bell rings, and Goldust quickly puts himself through the ropes to keep R-Truth back. Goldust gets a cheap shot in. R-Truth soon gets him in the corner and punches him. R-Truth whips him to the opposite corner and avalanches him before giving him a powerslam. Goldust quickly punches him and goes for an uppercut, but R-Truth punches him back. R-Truth punches him before trying for the 10 punches, but Goldust slides out and clips the knee. Goldust then slams him off the second rope. Goldust punches him before petting him. Goldust then returns to viciously punching away at him. Goldust chops the chest, but R-Truth punches and kicks back at him. Goldust takes him down and drops a forearm on him. Goldust then applies a chin lock, but R-Truth fights up. R-Truth hits the ropes, but Goldust takes him down with a spinebuster. R-Truth grabs the bottom rope to break up the pin. Goldust is frustrated by that. Goldust tries for the 10 Punches, but R-Truth counters with a powerbomb. Both men get up, and R-Truth takes him down before hitting a corkscrew elbow. Goldust avoids the Scissor Kick and chop blocks the knee. Goldust works on the knee, but R-Truth kicks him out of the ring. Goldust gets in, and R-Truth connects with a heel kick. R-Truth then flattens him with a Scissor Kick for a near fall. Goldust counters a suplex before kicking the knee. Goldust sends him shoulder-first into the ring post before hitting the Final Cut for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Goldust

Brock Lesnar is out live, next.

Kurt angle congratulates Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle’s music hits, and he comes out to the ring while the crowd chants, “You suck.” Great Balls of Fire was a hugely successful event. Things did get a little out of hand, particularly with the Ambulance Match. Braun Strowman refused medical treatment. Angle isn’t sure when he’ll return. The show must go on. Angle then introduces the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar to the ring.

Brock Lesnar comes out to a nice reception with his advocate, Paul Heyman. Still photos are shown from the titanic clash between Lesnar and Samoa Joe last night. Angle says 14 years ago at WrestleMania, Lesnar defeated him for the WWE Championship and took a few years off his career with that match. Lesnar gets better and better every year. Angle thought Joe would take him out, but he was wrong. Angle congratulates him on retaining the title, and they shake hands. Paul Heyman asks if he has anything else to say. Angle says he figured he’d tell them his ideas for opponents at SummerSlam. Heyman says they aren’t prepared to brainstorm a creative meeting for SummerSlam in public. Lesnar and Heyman go to walk off when Roman Reigns’ music hits. Lesnar stands in the ring and waits for him.

Angle says Reigns has a lot of nerve coming out after what he pulled last night. Reigns says he’s standing in the ring with Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and the father of hardcore, Paul Heyman. Is Angle kidding him? They were all apart of the Attitude Era. They destroyed everything. Angle says that was then and this is now. Reigns says Angle can thank him because Angle didn’t know how to handle Strowman, and Lesnar is never around to. Lesnar gets in his face, but Angle stands between them. Reigns did Angle a favor, so he can do him one: Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Heyman says he likes that, but Lesnar grabs the microphone out of his hand. Lesnar asks if he’s kidding because he doesn’t deserve shit. This is as close as he’ll get to the title. Lesnar says, “You don’t deserve it, my man.”

Samoa Joe’s music hits, and he comes out to the ring. Joe says we’re all living in a wonderful fantasy land. Joe says it’s time for him to drag everyone back to reality. Lesnar says, “The reality is I kicked your ass last night.” Joe says sooner than later, he’s putting his ass to sleep. The crowd is really buzzing for this. If Lesnar is really honest with himself, he didn’t beat him: Lesnar escaped him. As for Reigns, he’s never beat him. Heyman says in his opinion, Reigns beating The Undertaker is a title opportunity. The excommunicated Samoan will never get a shot again. Joe is done. Joe says that’s Lesnar’s advocate. Lesnar wildly gets in his face. Joe says Heyman is protecting him. Joe says Heyman knows he has his number. Reigns says Joe didn’t prove that last night. Joe says Reigns is mouthy for a man that got beat down by Strowman. Reigns tells Joe to compare him to Strowman, if you can find him. Angle says they all had grueling matches last night. Next week, Reigns will face Joe with the winner facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. If they go to blows tonight, he’ll cancel the match. Angle tells them to look forward to SummerSlam. Lesnar just stands back observing this.

The commentators are talking when Corey Graves abruptly gets up and walks off.

Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt later tonight.

Kurt Angle is backstage looking flustered. Corey Graves walks in. Angle says he can’t let this text get out, but he may have to go public. Angle might lose his family and career over this. When he goes public with this next week, he could be saying goodbye at the same time. Graves says he’s beloved by so many and respected. Graves thinks everything will be just fine.

Cruiserweight Match

Akira Tozawa w/ Titus O’Neil and Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar w/ Alicia Fox and Neville

Cedric Alexander starts off against Noam Dar. Dar tells Alexander to calm down. Alexander elbows him in the face and forearms him down. Alexander sends him into the ropes, but he gets out of the ring and hugs Fox. Dar gets back in when Alexander comes outside. Fox says he has a booger in his nose. Tozawa tags in and takes down Dar. Tozawa beats him down and gets in Neville. Tozawa quickly takes him down and hits a senton splash. Neville pulls him into the turnbuckles before putting him in the corner. Dar gets some cheap shots in.

We come back from the break to see Neville in control of Tozawa. Tozawa eventually takes him out with a knee and tags in Alexander. Alexander hits a springboard diving clothesline on Neville. Alexander hits a handspring kick to the head and goes to the top rope. Dar distracts him, and Neville crotches him on the top turnbuckle. Neville tries for a superplex, but Alexander fights him off and crotches him on the top rope. Tozawa tags in. Alexander knocks Dar off the top rope and hits an out of control suicide dive. Tozawa kicks the top rope and hits a top rope senton splash for the win. Tozawa has pinned the Cruiserweight Champion.

Winners by Pinfall: Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander

Coming up next, we’ll see Seth Rollins take on Bray Wyatt.

Footage is shown of Seth Rollins helping Dean Ambrose earlier tonight.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins. Rollins has a black eye from last night. Rollins says he was out there to shut The Miz up, not help Dean Ambrose. Secondly, Bray Wyatt has to know better than to think one shot to his eye and a cheap win is enough to stop him. Rollins will expose him as just a guy that can’t hang with Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Bray Wyatt is shown elsewhere backstage. The finest pieces of Rollins are apart of him now. You can’t change who you are. You can’t turn back the clocks. How dare Rollins take his eyes off him and defy him. Wyatt is everywhere and everything. Rollins will never deny him again. For his sins, he will burn. Wyatt says, “Seth Rollins, I’m here.”

Bray Wyatt makes his entrance. This match is next.

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

They lock up, and Wyatt powers him to the corner before giving a clean break. They lock up again, and Rollins puts him in the corner. Rollins blocks a cheap shot and punches away at him. Wyatt quickly boots him and uppercuts him in the corner. Wyatt beats him down in the corner and charges, but Rollins superkicks him down. Wyatt rolls out of the ring to recover. Rollins follows him out, so Wyatt gets back in the ring. They hit the ropes, and Wyatt wipes him out with a body block for a two count. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Rollins gets out. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Wyatt pushes him off. Rollins sidesteps a running forearm, and Wyatt hits the ring post. Rollins attacks the hand and gets him in the ring. Rollins stomps the hand and bends it back. Rollins pulls him outside and slams the hand off the steps. Rollins gets him in the ring and goes for a springboard knee, but Wyatt counters with a one-armed slam.

We come back from the break to see Rollins trapped in a chin lock. The crowd is doing the wave to entertain themselves. Rollins fights up, but Wyatt knees him. Rollins comes back with a dropkick. Rollins grabs the hair, but Wyatt kicks him and sends him to the corner for an avalanche to pick up a two count. Wyatt punches him in the corner, but Rollins fights back. Wyatt quickly kicks him and DDTs him for a near fall. Wyatt puts him on the top rope and head-butts him. Rollins fights him off and eventually takes him down with a step-up enzuigiri.

The crowd has decided to stop being stupid and get into the match. Rollins makes a comeback by stomping the hand and hitting a Sling Blade. Rollins then wipes him out with a suicide dive. Rollins hits a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Rollins hits a pair of running forearms before booting him in the face. Rollins then connects with a blockbuster for a near fall. The crowd chants, “This is awesome,” despite doing a wave during this “awesome” match. Rollins goes to the top rope, but Wyatt sweeps the feet. Wyatt attacks him, but Rollins takes him down with a falcon arrow for a two count. Wyatt elbows him back and goes for Sister Abigail, but Rollins rolls him up for a two count. Rollins goes for a short-arm clothesline, but Wyatt head-butts him in the damaged eye. Wyatt then brutalizes him with a Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Bray Wyatt

The Bray Wyatt video flashes on the screen, and he disappears.

The Miz and his entourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel come through the crowd and surround the ring. They get in the ring and triple-team him. Dean Ambrose runs down with a chair and clears the ring. Ambrose unloads with chair shots to the back on The Miz before Dallas and Axel pull him out of the ring.

Kurt Angle is shown backstage talking to someone. Angle invites the mystery person to come to RAW and says they have nothing to be ashamed of. They’ll tell the whole world next week. Angle closes by saying, “I love you.”

