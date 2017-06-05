WWE RAW Results Coverage ** IN PROGRESS** – WWE Extreme Rules Fallout

– Thanks for joining us tonight, our live coverage of WWE RAW will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. RAW takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Wilkes-Barre, PA and will feature the fallout from last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video kicks off the show that showcases the results of the Fatal 5-Way that took place at last night’s Extreme Rules event. Samoa Joe will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at next month’s Great Balls Of Fire.

The RAW video plays, and we go into the arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. Tonight, we’ll hear from the new #1 Contender, Samoa Joe.

Bray Wyatt makes his entrance. Wyatt says last night was the beginning of the end. He had a chance to slay The Beast and save everyone from damnation. Instead of arming him with his sword, they took it from him and stuck it into his eye. Wyatt is still here and still alive and every bit of the god he’s always been. Tonight, he’s here to cast judgement on everyone who is guilty. Finn Bálor is guilty. Samoa Joe is guilty. Seth Rollins is guilty. Rollins’ name is loudly cheered. Last, but not least, Roman Reigns… is guilty. Reigns’ name is loudly booed. Tonight, the punishment starts with Roman Reigns himself.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he cuts Wyatt off while he slowly makes his way to the ring. Wyatt is laughing into the microphone and says Reigns is right on cue. Wyatt goes to speak more, but Reigns rips the microphone out of his hand. The crowd is chanting, “Let’s go Roman/Roman sucks.” Reigns says all that noise means he’s The Guy. Reigns then punches him for running his mouth in his yard.

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

The bell rings, and Wyatt quickly goes for Sister Abigail. Reigns gets out and goes for a Superman Punch, but Wyatt avoids it. Reigns then clotheslines him down and knocks him out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see both men down. Wyatt then crawls over for a pin. During the commercial, Wyatt wiped Reigns out with a flying body block. Wyatt applies a chin lock. Reigns eventually fights up, but Wyatt knees him and hits the ropes. Reigns tries to catch him with a Samoan Drop, but Wyatt slides off and hits a DDT for a near fall. Wyatt then goes back to the chin lock. The crowd is loudly buzzing over Reigns’ presence. Reigns fights up and punches him to the corner. Wyatt boots him and goes to the second rope, but Reigns punches him and hits a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Reigns makes his comeback with a trio of clotheslines. Reigns charges Wyatt in the corner, but Wyatt boots him in the corner and sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Reigns falls out of the ring to recover. Wyatt goes outside and flattens him on the floor with a senton splash.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Reigns trapped in yet another chin lock. The crowd is still buzzing for Reigns. Reigns fights up, but Wyatt clubs him down. Wyatt sends him into the ropes, but Reigns uppercuts him before sending him to the floor. Wyatt slowly gets back into the ring, and Reigns takes him down with some strikes and a clothesline. Reigns clubs away at him in the corner ten times before hitting the ropes. Wyatt boots him back, but Reigns rebounds with a boot for a two count. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but Wyatt does his crab walk to distract him. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but Wyatt counters into a uranage for a two count. Wyatt arcs his back in the corner before avalanching him in the opposite corner. Wyatt puts him on the top rope and punches away at him. Reigns head-butts him back, slides down, and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Reigns argues with the referee over the count. Reigns starts getting fired up and now the boos are coming out. Wyatt sidesteps a Superman Punch, but Reigns catches him on the rebound for a two count. Wyatt slowly gets to his feet while Reigns sets up for a spear. Reigns charges, but Wyatt rolls out of the ring. Reigns follows him out and hits a Drive By Dropkick. Reigns tries to follow up, but Wyatt floors him with a stiff clothesline on the floor. Both get in before the ten count.

They slowly get to their feet, and Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail. Reigns counters with a roll-up for a two count. Reigns immediately follows up with another Superman Punch and a spear for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Roman Reigns

Later tonight, we’ll hear from Samoa Joe, the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship. Coming up next, we’ll hear from Alexa Bliss.

-Commercial Break-

