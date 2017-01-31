WWE RAW Scores High Viewership Rating For Royal Rumble Fallout
– According to ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the fallout from last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and Samoa Joe’s official debut, drew 3.615 million viewers.
This is up 10% from last week’s 3.292 million viewers.
* First hour drew 3.628 million viewers
* Second hour drew 3.643 million viewers
* Final hour drew 3.574 million viewers.
RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor.
RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.