WWE RAW Scores High Viewership Rating For Royal Rumble Fallout

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the fallout from last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and Samoa Joe’s official debut, drew 3.615 million viewers.

This is up 10% from last week’s 3.292 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.628 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.643 million viewers

* Final hour drew 3.574 million viewers.

RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor.

RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.