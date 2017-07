– The following update was made on WWE’s bio section of the website, Elias Samson is now simply known as “Elias.” WWE is well known for shortening names in the past with Superstars like Adrian Neville, Big E Langston, and Antonio Cesaro.

– The Great Khali took to Instagram and posted the following photo of him and Vince McMahon backstage at WWE Battleground this past Sunday.