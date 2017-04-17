WWE RAW Superstar Dash Wilder Suffers Broken Jaw

– According to WWE.com, Dash Wilder of The Revival reportedly broke his jaw at the WWE NXT live event in Spartanburg, SC last week, check out their statement below:

“On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan,” NXT medical personnel Dr. Jeff Westerfield told WWE.com. “The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired [Friday at 9 a.m.] and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks.”