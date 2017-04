– As noted, two big names are still rumored to be on the move.

Naomi posted the following on Instagram:

I’m going to miss snatching you bald #2feet @alexa_bliss_wwe_ show ’em what #smackdown is made of๐Ÿ˜˜

Sasha Banks also teased jumping brands, tonight’s SmackDown Live takes place at the TD Garden in Boston:

#Bosston

