– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s WWE Payback, drew 2.87 million viewers.

This number is down 4.5% from last week’s 3.007 million viewers.

* First hour drew 2.924 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.039 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.649 million viewers

RAW was finished third on cable for the night behind the NBA Playoffs and was fourth in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA Playoffs and Love & Hip-Hop.

