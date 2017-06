– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring Brock Lesnar’s return and The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus in the main event, drew 2.542 million viewers.

This number is down from last week’s 2.994 million viewers and a new low for this year.

* First hour drew 2.769 million viewers

* Second hour drew 2.522 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.335 million viewers