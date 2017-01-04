WWE RAW Viewership Rebounds This Week

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this weeks episode of WWE RAW, featuring Bill Goldberg’s return kicking off 2017, drew 3.046 million viewers.

This number is up 6.7% from last week’s 2.855 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.042 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.159 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.939 million viewers

RAW was #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and four other ESPN college football programs.