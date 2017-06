– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW, featured Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam announcement and Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore, drew 3.102 million viewers.

This number is up 22% from last week’s 2.542 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.075 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.201 million viewers

* Final hour drew 3.029 million viewers

RAW finished #1 on cable in viewership and #2 in the 18-49 demographic.