How Was WWE RAW Viewership For This Week’s Taped Episode

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s a taped edition of WWE RAW from London, featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in the main event, drew 2.696 million viewers.

This is down 6% from last week’s 2.87 million viewers and a new low for 2017.

* First hour drew 2.827 million viewers

* Second hour drew 2.845 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.417 million viewers

RAW finished runner up in viewership behind the NBA Playoffs and fourth in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA game, Street Outlaws and Love & Hip-Hop.