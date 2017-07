– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns in the main event to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the go-show for WWE Battleground this Sunday, drew 3.153 million viewers.

This number is up 5% from last week’s 3.009 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.140 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.237 million viewers

* Final hour drew 3.083 million viewers

RAW finished #1 in viewership for the night on cable.