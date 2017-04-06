WWE To Release ‘Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection’ This Year

– According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE will be releasing “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection,” a new three-disc DVD set on 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to be released on August 1st.

It will also be a DVD-only with no plans to release it on Blu-ray.

Below is the full synopsis:

“It’s true! It’s true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection.

Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection.”