WWE to Release Paige?

It was recently reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that former WWE Divas Champion Paige, real name Saraya Bevis, could end up being hit with a battery charge following an incident with Alberto El Patron.

“OPD detectives have found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis (Paige) with battery. Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case.”

Over the past year, there have been a ton of issues between Paige and WWE, including two wellness policy violations and suspensions, her fiance constantly bashing her current employer, her attending a GFW event in a mask, and, of course, the sex tape leak.

If Paige does end up getting charged with battery, then current WWE policy calls for her current contract with the company to be terminated. The policy states the following:

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.”

If Paige does end up getting arrested, then she’ll be hit with yet another suspension, making it three in one year.