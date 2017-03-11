WWE Releases Figures On Their Executive Pay Last Year

– WWE released figures on how much some of their executives made in 2016:

* Vince McMahon, Chairman & CEO – $5,348,624

* Michelle Wilson, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer – $4,730,377

* George Barrios, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer – $4,728,291

* Paul Levesque, EVP-Talent, Live Events & Creative – $948,113 (including wrestling income, total salary was $3,993,417)

* Kevin Dunn, EVP-Television Production – $5,050,727

* Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer – $2,000,000

Shane McMahon earned $2,150,000 million but he was classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee.