WWE Releases Figures On Their Executive Pay Last Year
– WWE released figures on how much some of their executives made in 2016:
* Vince McMahon, Chairman & CEO – $5,348,624
* Michelle Wilson, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer – $4,730,377
* George Barrios, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer – $4,728,291
* Paul Levesque, EVP-Talent, Live Events & Creative – $948,113 (including wrestling income, total salary was $3,993,417)
* Kevin Dunn, EVP-Television Production – $5,050,727
* Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer – $2,000,000
Shane McMahon earned $2,150,000 million but he was classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee.