WWE announced today that they have officially released Simon Gotch of the Vaudevillains.

Check out their statement below:

“WWE has come to terms on a mutually agreed upon release with Simon Gotch as of today, April 5, 2017. WWE wishes Gotch the best in all his future endeavors.”

Gotch originally signed a developmental contract with WWE back in June of 2013, no word on his future plans yet.