WWE Has Reportedly Changed The SummerSlam Main Event

A few weeks ago, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the planned main event for this year’s SummerSlam is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. But, it looks like plans have just changed.

According to Cageside Seats, the main event for this year’s SummerSlam was recently changed, although it’s unclear what it was changed to. The site notes that it could end up being a three way, or a four way match.

Roman Reigns is set to battle Samoa Joe on next week’s Raw show, and the winner of that match will go on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship when WWE heads to Brooklyn next month. If WWE has decided to do a multiple person match, then expect someone like Braun Strowman to get involved in next week’s Raw main event, which will likely lead to Strowman vs. Lesnar vs. Reigns vs. Joe at SummerSlam.

We recently learned that Brock Lesnar really enjoyed working with Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, so there’s a chance that he wants to do a rematch at SummerSlam.