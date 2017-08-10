WWE Reportedly More Open to Using MMA Fighters

Earlier this week, Fightful reported that Ronda Rousey is interested in doing some stuff with WWE, and that the company referred her to Brian Kendrick, who will help prepare her for her inevitable in-ring debut.

WWE has also acknowledged two call-outs from UFC champions, one from Jon Jones to Brock Lesnar, and another from Cris Cyborg to Becky Lynch. So, they’re clearly more open-minded to using MMA fighters than they used to be, and on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer covered that very topic.

“WWE’s obviously way more open-minded to UFC and MMA than they were years ago. I mean, the whole Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen angle should tell you that. And just putting Shayna Baszler, an inexperienced pro wrestler, in the finals of the Mae Young tournament, and the way they’re courting Ronda Rousey and everything like that. Years ago they would’ve never done this because they had that mind-block about it, but now they don’t.”