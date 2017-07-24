WWE Reportedly Souring on Mike Kanellis

Even though they’ve only been in the company for a little over a month, WWE is already souring on Mike and Maria Kanellis, according to Cageside Seats.
On Sunday, Kanellis made his in-ring debut for WWE, as he took on Sami Zayn. One would think that if you’re debuting a new guy on a PPV, the new guy should win the match. However, Zayn defeated the ex-independent star in his debut match, so the future doesn’t look too bright for Mr. Kanellis.
Ummm he already wrestled on smackdown against Sami…and won. The match last night was a rematch. So Mike did win his debut match.
I can’t wait until The Kanellis couple, who have a great gimmick in this Power of Love thing, gets dumped while WWE pursues this unbelievably stupid Angle’s son gimmick of Jordan’s.
Mike Kanellis should have went to NXT first. He’s not an AJ Styles or Kevin Owens type. Not all indie-wrestlers can be fast tracked to the main shows and instantly get over. Besides Mike Kanellis never really was a huge deal on the indies anyway.