WWE Reportedly Souring on Mike Kanellis

Even though they’ve only been in the company for a little over a month, WWE is already souring on Mike and Maria Kanellis, according to Cageside Seats.

On Sunday, Kanellis made his in-ring debut for WWE, as he took on Sami Zayn. One would think that if you’re debuting a new guy on a PPV, the new guy should win the match. However, Zayn defeated the ex-independent star in his debut match, so the future doesn’t look too bright for Mr. Kanellis.