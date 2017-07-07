WWE Reportedly Thinking About Doing A Women’s Royal Rumble Next Year

WWE has made great strides with their women’s division over the last couple of years, as they’ve had two huge firsts over the last year. Back in October, WWE booked Charlotte and Sasha Banks in the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match. Then, this past June, they had the very first women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Now the question is, will they do a women’s Royal Rumble this coming January?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE is thinking about doing a women’s Royal Rumble next year. Will it involve 30 women? It could. However, if you look at the main roster right now, there aren’t enough women to fill 30 spots. Of course, they could have a few surprise returns like the men do, and they could bring a few women up from NXT to fill all 30 spots.

Will the winner get a shot at their brand’s title at WrestleMania? Probably. Actually, definitely. The women’s Royal Rumble, if it ever happens, would mean far less if the winner got a title shot at the February pay-per-view, and one thing WWE shouldn’t do is make the women’s Rumble less important than the men’s Rumble.

On Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about WWE doing a Royal Rumble with the women, and you can check out his response below.

“I’m sure people have talked about it. I don’t see any reason why not. You know, why not?”

Back in January, ex-Raw and NXT Women’s Champion Bayley appeared on the Montgomery Advertiser’s Piledriver podcast, where she was asked about a possible women’s Royal Rumble, and she said that WWE would need a few more women on the main roster to pull it off.

“I kind of honestly think we need a few more girls to do something like that because the guys have 30 men. We don’t have many girls. Even if it was Raw and SmackDown combined, I don’t think it would make it 20. If we had more girls brought in, maybe like NXT girls, that would be really cool and I think it would be a lot of fun.”