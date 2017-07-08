WWE Reportedly Thinking About Doing A Women’s Tag Team Tournament

It looks like WWE is thinking about doing yet another tournament on the WWE Network, as Cageside Seats is reporting that the company is very much interested in doing a tag team tournament with the women.

As of right now, it’s unclear if the tournament will involve the women on the main roster, the women in NXT, women from the outside, or a little bit of everything. Of course, WWE is bringing women in for their upcoming singles tournament, so they’ll likely do the same if they do a tag team tournament.

In addition to doing a tag team tournament, Cageside Seats is also reporting that WWE is thinking about doing a women’s Royal Rumble this coming January, which will be a first if it happens.