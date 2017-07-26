WWE is Reportedly Trying to Rehab Bayley

After months of horrendous booking, WWE is finally trying to rehab Bayley, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This from Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Now they’re trying to rehab [Bayley], but they’ve already done the damage,” Meltzer said. “That run after WrestleMania was just a killer for her.”

As of right now, it looks like Bayley will win the Raw Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, then go on to feud with Sasha Banks, whom she defeated to become the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Title.