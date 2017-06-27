WWE Responds To LaVar Ball’s Son Using Racial Slur Last Night

– As noted, Lonzo, LaMelo and LaVar Ball, were guests on MizTV during last night’s RAW from Los Angeles. LaMelo dropped the n-word, which prompted a surprised look from his brother, LaMelo then said it again, yelling, “Beat that n—a a–!”
WWE issued the following statement to the Los Angeles Times on Monday night:
“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”
