WWE Responds To Massive Data Leak Report, 3 Million Users

– According to a recently Forbes article today, it was stated that a security firm, Kromtech, discovered a WWE database that was unprotected and contained personal information of over 3 million users.

WWE was alerted about the leak by Dyachenko on July 4th, and they moved the database so it is no longer accessible.

WWE sent out the following statement:

“Although no credit card or password information was included, and therefore not at risk, WWE is investigating a vulnerability of a database housed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has now been secured. WWE utilizes leading cybersecurity firms Smartronix and Praetorian to manage data infrastructure and cybersecurity and to conduct regular security audits on AWS. We are currently working with Amazon Web Services, Smartronix and Praetorian to ensure the ongoing security of our customer information.”