WWE Reveals The 33 Best WrestleMania Matches Of All Time

– Earlier today WWE released the 33 most controversial, explosive and greatest matches in the history of WrestleMania, check out the list below:
TOP TEN WRESTLEMANIA MATCHES OF ALL-TIME
#10. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair from WrestleMania 24
#9. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart from WrestleMania 10
#8. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 12
#7. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon from WrestleMania 10
#6. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian from WrestleMania 17
#5. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle from WrestleMania 21
#4. Steve Austin vs. The Rock from WrestleMania 17
#3. Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13
#2. Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat from WrestleMania 3
#1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25
Props: WWE.com