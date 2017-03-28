WWE Reveals Details For WrestleMania 33 Kickoff

Check out the announcement below:

Sports-entertainment’s biggest night of the year begins with a special two-hour WrestleMania Kickoff, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. In addition to WWE Network, the Kickoff can also be seen for free on WWE.com, the WWE App, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+. The second hour of the Kickoff also airs on USA Network.

Join Renee Young along with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Shawn Michaels as they share their thoughts and predictions for WrestleMania 33 and give live updates from The Show of Shows as they happen.

Plus, there will be three huge matches on the Kickoff: WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries, SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss’ title defense against every SmackDown LIVE female Superstar who is available to compete, and during the second hour on USA Network, the fourth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal,

Then, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, WWE’s most epic event of the year takes place as WrestleMania 33 airs live on WWE Network.

Don’t miss any of the action this Sunday, beginning with the WrestleMania Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT!