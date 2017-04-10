WWE Reveals First ‘Superstar Shakeup’ Roster Move

– Seen below, Mike Rome reveals that Apollo Crews is officially headed to RAW on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” two-night event.
Crews says he loved working with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon on SmackDown but now will now work for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and the red brand.
Stay tuned for more roster updates as we head into RAW.
EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE is standing by with the first OFFICIAL @WWE Superstar to be "shaken up" to Monday Night #RAW…@ApolloCrews! pic.twitter.com/1LDEqa6nuk
