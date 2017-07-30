WWE Reveals Hell In A Cell PPV Location & Date

– WWE announced the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV would be returning to Detroit on October 8 from the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a SmackDown exclusive brand PPV.
SPORTS: Little Caesars Arena to host WWE Hell in a Cell from ABC7 https://t.co/ZqsUA52AyM #Detroit
— MI News Place (@minewsplace) July 30, 2017
JUST IN: @WWE will make its debut appearance at #LittleCaesarsArena on Oct. 8 with the first-ever Hell In A Cell PPV event! pic.twitter.com/YsylmAgjx0
— Little Caesars Arena (@LCA_Detroit) July 30, 2017
Cage matches are now more pg .WWE Star do every move very safely