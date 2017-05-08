WWE Reveals How Long Ember Moon Will Be Out Of Action

– As noted, Ember Moon confirmed she will miss the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event with a shoulder injury. WWE posted the following update noting that Moon will be out of action for 4-5 weeks.

Shoulder injury takes Ember Moon out of TakeOver: Chicago

Ember Moon’s title opportunity against NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will have to wait.

Moon suffered a grade one shoulder sprain as a result of Asuka’s ambush during last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal and will not be able to compete at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, WWE.com has learned. Doctors estimate that Moon will require four to five weeks to recover from the injury.

Along with Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, Moon was scheduled to challenge Asuka in an NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match in Chicago. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the title bout after Asuka crashed last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal and brutalized the three finalists: Moon, Riot and Cross.

During the turmoil, The Empress of Tomorrow pushed Moon off the top turnbuckle before launching her through the ropes, causing Moon to fall hard on the floor.

More details are expected to be released this Wednesday on NXT.