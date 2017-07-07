WWE Reveals Top 10 Matches In 2017, Lana Celebrates Bikini Day (Photo)

– Now that were at the half way point, WWE released their top 10 matches from the year so far, check out the full list below:

* 1. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

* 2. The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

* 3. AJ Styles vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

* 4. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match (Raw, May 1)

* 5. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania)

* 6. Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

* 7. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Raw, May 29)

* 8. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali — WWE Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match (205 Live, Feb. 7)

* 9. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina — Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (SmackDown, June 27)

* 10. Neville vs. Rich Swann — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Raw, March 6)

