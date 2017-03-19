WWE Reveals Who Will Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ At WrestleMania 33

– WWE sent out the following press release:

TINASHE TO PERFORM “AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL”

AT WRESTLEMANIA(r)

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2017 – WWE(r) (NYSE: WWE) today announced that platinum

selling singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Tinashe will perform “America

the Beautiful,” kicking off WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 in front of a

sold-out crowd at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida and live around the world on

WWE Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

“I’m excited to perform America the beautiful at this year’s WrestleMania,” said

Tinashe. “Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look

forward to seeing everyone in Orlando.”

“Tinashe joins the likes of renowned artists Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha

Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, and most recently Fifth Harmony, who have opened WWE’s

annual pop-culture extravaganza,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General

Manager, WWE Music Group. “Tinashe will continue this great tradition and we look

forward to her performance at this year’s WrestleMania.”

Yesterday, Tinashe released her brand new single, “Flame.” The track, which was

produced by Sir Nolan, is available at all digital retail and streaming partners.

The release of “Flame” follows on the heels of Tinashe’s critically acclaimed

Nightride project, released late last year. The 14-track project, a companion piece

to her upcoming studio album, includes stand-out track “Company.” The song recently

received an attention-grabbing video clip, a full-on dance assault, all done in one

take. To view the video for “Company,” click here.

Nightride is the first of a two-part series, which will include Tinashe’s sophomore

studio album, Joyride.

About Tinashe

Celebrated for her dynamic live performance abilities, innovative production and

songwriting skills, Tinashe has carved a path for herself as a true triple-threat

popstar. Her debut album, Aquarius (RCA Records, 2014), received a tidal wave of

acclaim, landing on every critic’s year-end best-of lists. The Los Angeles Times

dubbed it “one of the most inventive R&B debuts in years.” The album included the

#1, multi-platinum single “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q and viral single “All Hands

On Deck,” which garnered attention for its creative music video. Her five mixtapes,

released between 2012-2016, have all received attention for their songwriting smarts

and forward-thinking soundscapes.

A celebrated and sought-after songwriter, Tinashe has collaborated with the likes of

Nick Jonas, Future, Chance The Rapper, Snakehips, A$AP Rocky, Calvin Harris, Charli

XCX, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Usher, Kid Ink and more. She has penned hit songs

for a variety of artists, including several cuts on Fifth Harmony’s recent hit album

7/27. Tinashe is no stranger to the live stage, having headlined sold-out world

tours, as well as opening for megastars like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Maroon 5.

Tinashe has also graced magazine covers worldwide, including Nylon’s latest It-Girl

issue, in addition to DAZED and Confused, Complex, V, and more. Tinashe is a current

brand ambassador for Urban Outfitters’ Juicy Couture collection, John Frieda’s 2017

Hair Talks campaign, and maintains a multi-year relationship with X Out. Tinashe’s

partnerships have also extended to relationships with the likes of Alexander Wang,

Ralph Lauren and MAC Cosmetics.

