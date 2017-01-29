WWE Royal Rumble: Charlotte vs. Bayley (RAW Women’s Title Match)

Charlotte hits a nice shoulder tackle and tosses Bayley out the ring. Bayley responds moments later by sending Charlotte out of the ring. She hits a guillotine neckbreaker on the ropes sends Charlotte back out the ring. Bayley scores with a hurracana to outside the ring. Moments later, she hits a cross body from the turnbuckle to Charlotte outside the ring. Bayley puts Charlotte inside the ring and covers her, but only gets a two count.

After Charlotte rolls out the ring, Bayley’s head is rammed into the bottom ring. Charlotte works over Bayley for a few minutes. Bayley escapes the sleeper hold, but moments later Charlotte catches her in another submission hold. Charlotte hits a nice big boot and goes for a cover, but only gets two. Bayley eventually comes back with a nice flurry of offense including a couple of clotheslines and a sweet springboard cross body. Bayley hits a elbow drop for a near fall. Charlotte gets the advantage and applies the figure four. Bayley reverses, but moments later Charlotte reverses back to the figure four and into the figure eight. She grabs the robes. The ref catches her and forces her to release the hold. As Bayley sells on the ground, Charlotte attempts a moonsault from the top turnbuckle, but Bayley put her knees up. She gets a near fall. Bayley gets Charlotte onto top of the turnbuckle, but Charlotte is able to knock her off onto the floor. Bayley gingerly gets on the apron holding her neck, but Charlotte takes advantage and hits Natural Selection. Charlotte gets the three count.

Winner: Charlotte. A good match and their best main roster match to date. It was the right call to have Charlotte go over. Bayley should struggle first before winning the big one thus storytelling wise this was the best way to go.